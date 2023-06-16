Escaped inmate found in Illinois
Hutson

EFFINGHAM, Ill. – An inmate who escaped from the Calloway County Jail Sunday was apprehended in Illinois on Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

On Sunday, KSP Post 1 announced that 33-year-old Hazel resident Dorsey Jacob “Jake” Hutson had escaped from the jail after having been incarcerated for burglary and fourth-degree assault charges. KSP said Dorsey was last seen at the jail at approximately 4:39 a.m. Sunday wearing a lime green jump suit.

