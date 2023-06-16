Escaped inmate found in Illinois

EFFINGHAM, Ill. – An inmate who escaped from the Calloway County Jail Sunday was apprehended in Illinois on Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.
On Sunday, KSP Post 1 announced that 33-year-old Hazel resident Dorsey Jacob “Jake” Hutson had escaped from the jail after having been incarcerated for burglary and fourth-degree assault charges. KSP said Dorsey was last seen at the jail at approximately 4:39 a.m. Sunday wearing a lime green jump suit.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said Hutson was being held in the Calloway County Jail in lieu of bond for three felony indictments – one for two counts of burglary in the second degree, one for unlawful imprisonment in the first degree and one for fleeing or evading police in the first degree. He was already due in Calloway Circuit Court on July 3 for those charges, but Burkeen said he anticipate KSP will be filing additional charges related to its investigation of Hutson’s escape.
Trooper Sarah Burgess, KSP Post 1 public information officer, could not be reached before deadline Thursday to comment on any potential new charges against Hutson.
Hutson has been in jail since February, when the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said he allegedly held his ex-girlfriend and her daughter against their will overnight. CCSO said deputies took a report on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from a female Murray resident that stated she and her juvenile daughter had been held against their will overnight at their home. The woman told deputies she had previously broken up with Hutson, but that he had never resided at her home and had no legitimate reason to be there. The woman stated that on Monday, Feb. 13, she and her daughter where at home when they heard the front door alarm sound. She said she then realized Hutson was inside her home, and she attempted to hit the emergency button on the alarm, but Hutson had allegedly ripped it off the wall.
The mother told CCSO she and her daughter ran outside attempting to get help, but Hutson then allegedly threw the woman to the ground and began kicking her. When he stopped, he allegedly demanded a ride to Hazel, and the three got into the woman’s vehicle before he allegedly locked them in the back seat. Hutson then allegedly drove recklessly toward Hazel before realizing the vehicle was almost out of gas. After returning to the woman’s residence, Hutson allegedly took her phone and again began striking her, CCSO said.
Hutson allegedly kept the mother and daughter overnight against their will, and the next morning, he allegedly told the woman to take him to Hazel and not to report the incident. After she dropped him off, the woman went to the sheriff’s office, where she filed a report. Hutson was unable to be located and a warrant for his arrest was issued, CCSO said.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, a 911 call was received reporting that Hutson was again at the victim’s residence. It was reported that the victim had heard a knock at the door, and after she did not answer, he then allegedly kicked in the door and entered the residence. The woman said she grabbed a bat, but Hutson grabbed it, leading to the two struggling over control of the bat. Hutson then allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and began kicking her.
As deputies were en route to the woman’s residence, Hutson left in an unknown direction. Deputies located the vehicle, and the driver would not stop when they tried to pull him over. CCSO said the pursuit went down multiple county roads until it entered Henry County, Tennessee. The pursuit was terminated by deputies when it entered an area with high traffic volume.
Another warrant was issued for Hutson’s arrest, and deputies located him at his residence in Hazel later that day, CCSO said. In addition to the charges of burglary, unlawful imprisonment and fleeing or evading police for which he was indicted, CCSO also charged Hutson with two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree and two counts of assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence).
