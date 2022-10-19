(TNS) Many Wall Street economists are holding firm to their bet that U.S. inflation will slow substantially over the next year even as they’re being forced to keep raising their predictions for coming months.
With most having shared the Federal Reserve’s failure to predict the stubbornness of last year’s price pressures, economists continue to be surprised by how much inflation is spreading through the economy. That was laid bare by last week’s core consumer price index for September, which beat the expectations of most forecasters by jumping to a 40-year high of 6.6%.
But even before that release, economists had boosted their inflation projections for the next few quarters. Despite that, many still see repeated interest-rate hikes from the Fed eventually closing much of the gap with the central bank’s 2% goal by 2024.
“I think everyone’s working backwards and saying, let’s take the Fed at their word that they’re resolved to bring inflation down,” said Andrew Hollenhorst, chief U.S. economist at Citigroup Inc. Without projections that higher rates will stifle economic growth and boost unemployment, “then there wouldn’t be this expectation that inflation would move lower.”
According to the latest Bloomberg monthly survey of economists, the core personal consumption expenditures price index — which the central bank counts as a preferred inflation gauge — will show an average annual increase of 2.8% in the fourth quarter of next year and 2.6% in the first quarter of 2024. The survey was conducted before the latest CPI report.
The Fed’s own forecasts paint a similar picture. They expect a median core PCE price index of 3.1% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024, according to their latest projections from the September meeting. At the same time, they now see the price measure that excludes food and energy at 4.5% this year, up from a 4.3% projection in June.
However, some economists have their doubts.
Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, thinks “we’d be lucky” to get core CPI to fall to 4% year-over-year by the end of next year. He said the composition of inflation is concerning, noting how the “the most persistent categories that are the ones that seem to be driving things right now.”
Eventually the Fed will tighten enough to cool the labor market, he said. “But boy, it feels like we’ve got a ways to go to get there.”
There are some welcome signs that goods prices are cooling. Supply networks continue to improve and high interest rates are seen weighing on demand throughout the economy.
(By Molly Smith and Reade Pickert, Bloomberg News)
