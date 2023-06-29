MURRAY – The public is urged to stay out of the sun as much as possible as the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Calloway County and the surrounding area from 11 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Friday.
As of Wednesday evening, the NWS was predicting a high today of 97 degrees Fahrenheit and 100 degrees Friday. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the NWS’s Paducah office, said it will be close to the end of the weekend before there is much relief locally. He said the heat index – which is how hot it feels to the human body when air temperature and humidity are combined – will be quite unforgiving for the next several days.
“We have an advisory for Thursday and Friday, and it will probably be extended through Saturday also,” Holland said. “Daily highs will be around 100 degrees with heat index values between 110 and 115. I think we will see the highest heat index values Thursday, and then it may drop off a couple of degrees on Friday, but the day of actual hottest air temperature will probably be Friday. … but really, 99% of people will not be able to tell the difference between Thursday and Friday.”
Holland said this particular weather pattern is part of the high-pressure system that has been over Texas for the past couple of weeks, which has already brought the high temperature past 110 degrees in some parts of the state.
“Texas has been very hot lately, and that dome of high pressure is going to move northeast into our area for a few days,” Holland said. “Then it's going to move back south after Saturday, so thankfully, this heat wave will not be anything long-term. It will still be warm to hot next week, closer to average with highs around 90, as opposed to 100. So if we can get through the next three days, then we'll be in a lot better shape starting Sunday.”
Luckily, Independence Day on Tuesday should be a lot more tolerable than this weekend will be, but with multiple Freedom Fest activities taking place Friday and Saturday, Holland advised people to practice extreme caution while they celebrate.
“You need to wear light-colored clothing, and try not to be outside from around 11 a.m. to about 6 p.m., as that tends to be the warmest time of the day,” Holland said. “A lot of people have these portable pocket fans that are very small and run on batteries, so people (should consider carrying one). My son plays on a baseball team and my wife carries one with her, and they do a good job as far as keeping you cool. Have a bottle of water with ice in it with you, and just use common sense. It's not anything that we don't go through every single summer, it's just been a while since it has been this warm.”
Holland said the closest comparison to this weekend in recent memory was last July, when the high reached 101 degrees, but that was only for a single day. Before that, he said the closest comparison in Calloway County was between late June and early July 2012, when multiple days saw highs between 100-105 degrees
“That heat wave lasted about two weeks,” Holland said. “That was the worst heat wave that I can remember our area ever going through, and we've not had anything like it since then. So the heat wave this week will be a combination of 2012 and last year. … This area typically doesn't get extreme heat above 100 very often, but when it does, it catches people by surprise.”
Holland recommended keeping pets inside if possible or to keep them in the shade, as well as giving them cold water with ice throughout the day. If you have neighbors who are elderly, have young children or are pregnant, Holland advised checking on them since those populations tend to experience more side effects from extreme heat than the average person.
