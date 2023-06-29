MURRAY – The public is urged to stay out of the sun as much as possible as the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Calloway County and the surrounding area from 11 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Friday.

As of Wednesday evening, the NWS was predicting a high today of 97 degrees Fahrenheit and 100 degrees Friday. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the NWS’s Paducah office, said it will be close to the end of the weekend before there is much relief locally. He said the heat index – which is how hot it feels to the human body when air temperature and humidity are combined – will be quite unforgiving for the next several days.

