CHICAGO – (TNS) National Weather Service officials expect “blistering” heat over the next two days to hit the heart of the country, from Chicago to the Gulf Coast states, where the heat index, which measures what the temperature feels like, could approach 120 degrees.
Wednesday marks the first excessive heat warning for the year in Chicago, said Kevin Birk, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Romeoville. He said the weather service issues the warning when the heat index climbs above 110 degrees in the afternoon, with little relief at night.
The heat index measures relative humidity and air temperature, meaning it better represents how it actually feels outside, Birk said. He noted it’s the high humidity — measured using dew point temperatures — more so than high actual temperatures driving Wednesday’s oppressive heat. High humidity limits the ability of the body to cool itself, he added.
“Right now the dew point temperature at O’Hare is 80 degrees. And that’s only happened a handful of times in the history of Chicago,” Birk said. “The highest that we have recorded on record is 83 for the dew point in Chicago, and that was on July 30, 1999.”
But Birk said the weather service still anticipates actual temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s across the area Wednesday, which is “definitely very warm.” He recommends that people limit their outdoor activities and drink lots of water.
Officials expect temperatures to break daily and monthly records. Approximately 130 million people across 22 states, from Minneapolis to New Orleans, are now under heat alerts and excessive heat warnings, officials said.
While Birk said all of Chicagoland is at risk, urban areas are more vulnerable due to the heat island effect. Urban areas can experience higher temperatures than outlying areas because buildings, roads and other infrastructure hold heat more than natural landscapes.
“It will probably be several degrees warmer in the city even tonight than it is in outlying areas,” Birk said. “So because of that, just the prolonged nature of very warm conditions could make it a little bit worse in the city versus the outlying areas.”
Officials said it is “imperative” to take the heat seriously and to avoid extended time outdoors. Officials said the heat index could be deadly for those without effective cooling and hydration.
Larry Langford, spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, sent out a statement Wednesday morning saying that due to the dangerous heat the fire department will add additional ambulances in anticipation of increased 911 calls.
Weather officials said heat is the top weather-related cause of death nationwide.
