Expelled Tennessee lawmakers say they would accept reappointment

Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville gestures during a vote on his expulsion from the state legislature at the State Capitol Building on April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was expelled after he and two other Democratic representatives led a protest at the Tennessee State Capital building in the wake of a mass shooting where three students and three adults were killed on March 27 at the Covenant School in Nashville.

 Seth Herald/Getty Images/TNS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (TNS) Local leaders in Tennessee will decide this week whether to reinstate two young Democratic lawmakers expelled from the Republican-controlled state legislature — and each said on Sunday he’d accept.

State Reps. Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson said their expulsion by GOP lawmakers who control the Tennessee House of Representatives was an attack on democracy and the predominantly Black and brown communities they represent.

