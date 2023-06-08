HAZEL – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an extended closure of E.W. Miller Street in Hazel starting Monday, June 12.
E.W. Miller Street will be closed near the Fifth Street intersection to allow construction of a culvert for a tributary to Brush Creek. E.W. Miller Street is expected to be closed at this site for about 4-6 weeks.
There will be no marked detour. Local access will be maintained to nearby homes.
KYTC District 1 and the contractor will attempt to provide timely notice should E.W. Miller Street reopen to traffic earlier than expected.
This culvert project is part of ongoing construction of the New U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the KY-TN State Line at Hazel. Construction on this six-mile new terrain section of four-lane is approximately 85% complete.
Motorists are reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades along the U.S. 641 construction corridor. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $37.6 million highway improvement project. The target completion date is late summer of 2023.
