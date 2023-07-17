MURRAY Mike Faihst was named Citizen of the Year Friday night during the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Celebration.

Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner presented the award to Faihst after being introduced by the evening’s master of ceremonies, Lance Allison, a former chamber president and current employee of Bacon Farmer Workman (BFW) Engineering & Testing. 

Faihst named Citizen of the Year

Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner presents Mike Faihst with the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s award for Citizen of the Year Friday night at the chamber’s annual Business Celebration. Pictured on stage at the event, which was held in the FOR Center, are Chamber President Michelle Bundren, Penner, Faihst and Chamber Director of Membership Development Hailey Anderson.
Business of the Year

DEVsource Technology Solutions Vice President Trent Ballard (second from left) presented the Business of the Year Award Friday to optometrists Reed Jarvis (third from left), Jesse Williams (fifth from left) and Mary Jo Moore (sixth from left) and the rest of the team at Jarvis Vision Center during the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Celebration.
Emerging Business of the Year

Megan Outland, branch manager of US Bank in Murray, presented the Emerging Business of the Year to Sydney Carver Vance and Whitney Carver Vitt with Kentucky Lake Glamping at Friday night’s Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Business Celebration. Pictured, from left, are Chamber President Michelle Bundren, Outland, Vance, Vitt and Director of Membership Development Hailey Anderson.