Faihst named Citizen of the Year

MURRAY – Mike Faihst was named Citizen of the Year Friday night during the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Celebration.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner presented the award to Faihst after being introduced by the evening’s master of ceremonies, Lance Allison, a former chamber president and current employee of Bacon Farmer Workman (BFW) Engineering & Testing.
“This award is our last of the evening,” Allison said. “Past recipients can be seen in your program and include individuals from all walks of life and segments of businesses, including political leaders and our everyday heroes. This year, the 2023 Citizen of the Year Award is going to a truly genuine individual known for their generous support and great humility. One (person who nominated him) said, ‘Their compassion knows no bounds. Inspired by President Kennedy’s words, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country,’ this person applied that thought to their local community and became an active person in community service at a very young age.’
“This individual has served over 50 years in the local community, beginning at 18 years of age as a volunteer firefighter, with a belief that volunteering makes a community better. This person has served at the Angels Clinic, Kids Against Hunger, Soup for the Soul, the blood bank, Humane Society, Salvation Army, Need Line, Murray-Calloway County Hospital and more. They were awarded the 2021 Murray Main Street Volunteer of the Year for their dedication to serving the heart of our community. In their downtime, you will find them mowing a neighbor's yard or running errands for them, just simply out of the kindness of their heart.
“Our Citizen of the Year retired from a local company (Pella) after 16 years of dedicated service and even found time to serve on the City Council. Last year, this winner was recognized by the company as someone who shows compassion for the community. Playhouse in the Park was given $25,000 in his honor as the award recipient. He was also recognized in 2022 by the Rotary Club of Murray for his ‘Service Above Self.’ You can find him replacing worn-out American flags across town, court side at Murray State basketball games, flying his sleigh as Santa at Christmas and serving as a Chamber Ambassador throughout the year and this evening. Our 2023 Citizen the Year is Mike Faihst.”
After Faihst accepted his award, he nearly walked away before Allison asked if he would like to say something.
“Thank you,” Faihst said to a round of laughter before approaching the podium and adding, ‘I’ll be brief; it’s been an honor to do things in the community to help all my friends, neighbors and co-workers. I think if everybody did just a little more, it would be a great world to live in. Keep trying and keep helping.
Business of the Year, presented by DEVsource Technology Solutions, went to Jarvis Vision Center. The other finalists were Training Services of Murray and Total Tech Solutions.
“Tonight's winner has greatly expanded their business to experience over 20% growth in 2022, and that number continues to grow in 2023,” Allison said. “This business begins with a team culture that believes in growth, relationships, expertise, attitude and trust. Last year, they welcomed the addition of a third optometrist – I think we know who won! – and expanded services to include specializing in dry eye and facial rejuvenation treatments and other specialty services. In addition, they were the first practice in Western Kentucky to implement and innovate split optical solutions that specifically target patients with headaches, digital eye strain, neck pain, fatigue and dry eye symptoms.
“Giving back to the local community is also a part of our Business of the Year serving its patients. Each December, a week is designated for an annual holiday open house. This week highlights different optical frame brands, as well as a local charity or person in need. Throughout the years, with the help of the community, they have been able to provide both financial and physical needs to many local nonprofit organizations. Consistently voted Calloway County’s favorite optometrist, their experience is summed up best by one of its patients: ‘Amazing service performed by a friendly staff. I had no idea what to expect walking in, and I left feeling like I'd been a patient there as long as I could remember. The nurses were kind and willing to go above and beyond for even the simplest things, and the doctor explained the exam and findings in a way anyone could understand. I don't think I've ever wanted to recommend a business as much as I have this one. With all that said, the 2023 Business the Year goes to Jarvis Vision Center.”
Emerging Business of the Year, presented by US Bank, went to Kentucky Lake Glamping, which is run by twin sisters Sydney Carver Vance and Whitney Carver Vitt. The other finalists were Aligned Health and Cadd Music Studios.
“Tonight's winner will be a benefit to this region for many years to come,” Allison said. “You will be greeted by the friendly staff and discover a variety of services and opportunities. The business opened last year in 2022. Once you enter their property, you can see the great investment they have made to create a premier destination for luxurious and outdoor adventures. Their café offers made-to-order pizzas, sandwiches and frozen treats, which anyone can enjoy, whether an overnight guest or not.
“You will find a recreation area, which includes sitting areas, games and golf carts. As you make the loop to the various campsites, you will notice the unique accommodations, including seven vintage campers, all renovated with modern style and amenities. There are two tiny homes, a geodesic dome and a modern glamper, an RV area to choose from as well, and making your way down to the shore, you will find an elevated white sand with lounge chairs, beach umbrellas and lakefront spa for total relaxation.
“For those who like more adventure, you will find kayaks, Eclipses, paddle boards, paddle boats and a pontoon boat. In their brief time in business, this business has attracted locals, travelers, family reunions and business gatherings. They are already thriving and looking to expand. For their success, growth and investment in our community, please give a round of applause for the 2023 Emerging Business of the Year, Kentucky Lake Glamping.
In addition to the Business Awards, the chamber also awards six Chamber Awards during the Business Celebration. The winners, which will be featured this Friday on the next Ledger & Times business page, were as follows:
• The Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award, presented by the chamber’s staff and board of directors, went to Ronnie Pool.
• Young Professional of the Year went to Chaz Robinson, founder and CEO of Total Tech Solutions.
• Nonprofit of the Year went to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) By the Lakes.
• Agriculture Award went to the FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter at Calloway County High School.
• Woman in Business of the Year went to Cheryl Roberts of Market House Realty.
• Educator of the Year went to the late Mandi Murdock, who was a guidance counselor at Southwest Calloway Elementary School.
Author’s note: For a full story and photos of the Chamber Awards, read this Friday’s Ledger & Times business page.
