LEXINGTON – The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments Chair Mike Faihst with a Level I Achievement in City Governance award.
KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
“With my background of 50 years in education, as well as residing in a community that has a university and school systems that routinely rank near or at the top of best schools, it goes without saying that the City of Murray values the training and education that our officials receive from Kentucky League of Cities,” Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said. “It is vitally important that decision-makers have the most current training and information available. The Kentucky League of Cities does an excellent job of providing that training and information on a timely basis. We are proud of Chairman Faihst for reaching this milestone, as well as his commitment to serving the residents of Murray.”
The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 30 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.
