MURRAY – This year, the trees in Calloway County have made a particularly stunning display as they have shifted from green to vibrant yellows, oranges and especially reds.

Dr. Kate He, a full professor at Murray State University who teaches botany, said there are three driving factors behind senescence, the process of leaves changing colors – the pigments present, the amount of daylight and weather conditions, specifically, temperature and moisture. He said the most important factor in leaf senescence is the amount of daylight.