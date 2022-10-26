MURRAY – This year, the trees in Calloway County have made a particularly stunning display as they have shifted from green to vibrant yellows, oranges and especially reds.
Dr. Kate He, a full professor at Murray State University who teaches botany, said there are three driving factors behind senescence, the process of leaves changing colors – the pigments present, the amount of daylight and weather conditions, specifically, temperature and moisture. He said the most important factor in leaf senescence is the amount of daylight.
In the spring and summer, leaves are green because chlorophyll, which is responsible for photosynthesis, is the dominant pigment during those times. Pigments called carotenoids, which are yellow and orange, are also present, but they are not visible because they are overpowered by the chlorophyll. Red pigments come from anthocyanins, which are only made in the fall.
As the temperatures cool and the days grow shorter, chlorophyll production stops and begins to break down. As the green becomes less dominant, other pigments become visible. When photosynthesis ceases, sugars begin to accumulate in leaves.
“Photosynthesis gradually stops, so sugar will accumulate,” He said. “As the sugar content increases, that also increases production of anthocyanin. Anthocyanin is a red pigment mostly found in fall leaves; you also see it in red flowers and fruits.”
The county has already seen three cold spells so far this year, said Justin Holland, Murray’s official Government Weather Observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah Office. The first was at the end of September, with lows in the 40s. The second week of October brought another, with lows in the 30s. The most recent occurred last week bringing, again, lows in the 30s.
According to He, those cold spells were likely major contributors to the proliferation of red leaves this fall.
“We did have a wet spring, a warm fall and a few days of very cold nights, and that can contribute drastically to the color change,” she said. “We had a really dry fall. Sometimes after the fall is super dry, that actually can delay the foliage change. A warmer fall or a warmer summer can also turn the leaves brighter.”
It is not unusual to see a tree with different colored leaves on the bottom limbs versus the top or even from one side to the other.
“That has a lot to do with the position of the leaf on the tree,” He explained. “Some leaves on the lower branches or on the edge of a tree crown, they may be exposed to more light. Typically, when you look at a tree, the side that is facing south and the side facing north definitely have different coloration in the fall. The one facing south should start to turn red first. That is very typical because of the light exposure.”
While all of these factors can impact leaf color, He also noted that genetics have a significant role.
“Some maple trees don’t turn red; they just turn yellow,” she said. “That depends on the species. Sugar maples turn orange and red, but some may turn yellow, like a black maple.”
