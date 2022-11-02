Families’ hope for Parkland killer: ‘A name on a tombstone no one visits’

Debbie Hixon, right, reaches out to her sister-in-law, Natalie Hixon, as they hear that Debbie Hixon's husband's murderer will not receive the death penalty, as the verdicts are announced in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Oct. 13, 2022.

 Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (TNS) With his fate sealed and his life spared, the gunman who murdered 17 people stepped into a Broward County courtroom Tuesday to face the ire of those whose lives he shattered.

They had no weapons, but they channeled their anguish into words. Family members of those killed and wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sought to inflict on Nikolas Cruz just a fraction of the pain they suffered because of what he did more than 4 1/2 years ago.