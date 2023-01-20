Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher releases statement, says gun was secure

A school sign wishing students a "Happy New Year" is seen outside Richneck Elementary School on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia. A 6-year-old student was taken into custody after reportedly shooting a teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.

 Jay Paul/Getty Images/TNS

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (TNS) The family of the 6-year-old student who police say shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School issued its first public statement about the shooting, saying the boy “suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan” in which his parents attended school with him.

But on Jan. 6 — the day the boy suddenly shot his teacher in the chest in the middle of class — the parents were not attending school with him.