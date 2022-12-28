LOS ANGELES — (TNS) A woman who went missing after leaving a Christmas gathering with family was located 200 feet below Highway 18 in a mountainous area north of San Bernardino only after relatives used the Find My iPhone feature to spot her, fire officials said.

The unidentified woman is believed to have crashed sometime overnight after leaving her family’s Christmas Day gathering. The crash went unreported for hours, with the woman inside the car and the wreck out of the view of drivers on the highway.