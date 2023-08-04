FANCY FARM – With eyes across the nation on Kentucky’s upcoming gubernatorial contest, the 143rd annual Fancy Farm Picnic set for this Saturday is shaping up to be one of the biggest events in years.
Fancy Farm is always the first Saturday in August and is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Fancy Farm’s St. Jerome Catholic Church in Graves County. According to the church’s website, the event started as a small church picnic, but by the early 1900s, it had become a must-stop event for politicians running for office.
Steven Elder, who is the chair of the picnic’s political speaking committee, said he is expecting at least 10,000 attendees, but it could be up to 15,000 or 20,000. He added the caveat that it is difficult to estimate accurately since no tickets are sold and it is free for anyone to attend.
Elder said people usually start lining up at 7 a.m. for when church volunteers begin selling barbecue at 8 a.m. The delicious pulled pork and mutton is smoked in pits for a full 24 hours before the sales open. The political speaking begins at 2 p.m., and Elder said they usually try to keep the speeches to about 90-120 minutes.
Besides Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear and his Republican challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, confirmed speakers running for election include agriculture commissioner candidates Jonathan Shell (R) and Sierra Enlow (D); state treasurer candidates Mark Metcalf (R) and Michael Bowman (D); state auditor candidate and current Treasurer Allison Ball (R); attorney general candidates Russell Coleman (R) and Pam Stevenson (D); and Secretary of State Michael Adams (R), who is running for re-election. Elder said he is still waiting for confirmations from Democrats Kim Reeder, who is running for auditor, and Buddy Wheatley, who is running for secretary of state.
Several other elected officials who are not on the ballot this year are also scheduled to speak, including District 1 Congressman James Comer (R), outgoing Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles (R), outgoing State Auditor Mike Harmon (R), District 1 State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) and District 2 State Sen. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield).
Elder took over booking the political speaking in 2021, but the state’s Democratic officials and party representatives largely sat out that year, with many of them citing ongoing concerns about the pandemic. Last year had a lot of enthusiasm from Republicans because of the midterm elections, but this will the first year Beshear has attended since 2019, the year he was elected governor. Elder said he is excited for this year since it will be the first time since he took over the speaking job that the picnic will have a full roster from both political parties, which can be attributed to the fact that all of Kentucky’s constitutional officers are on the ballot this November.
Elder said U.S. Sen. Rand Paul confirmed that he will not be attending, but Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has not said yes or no yet. However, Elder said McConnell is usually a last-minute confirmation, and any time the Senate has been in recess, McConnell has typically attended.
“He always enjoys the picnic, and I know he has left Washington (for the recess) and is in the state of Kentucky, and he’s always made a commitment to come to Fancy Farm, so we’ve got our fingers crossed that he’s gonna be there,” Elder said. “We’ve got a spot for him, so we hope to see him on Saturday.”
Elder said he has been going to Fancy Farm his whole life and he and many others continue to look forward to it every year.
“I’m 43 years old and this will be my 43rd picnic,” he said. “Growing up, our family was involved in cooking and selling meat by the pound, and so I did that every year of my life. I’ve been involved in politics for a while now and helped (former political speaking chair) Mark Wilson for about eight years before eventually taking over to do the last three. It’s a community tradition, and hopefully, my kids will pick it up and I can pass it on to them in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.