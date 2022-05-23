MURRAY – With the amount of experience Jody Wayne Cash had working for various western Kentucky law enforcement agencies, you’d be hard-pressed to find an officer in this part of the state who didn’t know him. You would be even harder pressed to find anyone who had met him and did not love him.
Cash, 44, was the chief deputy for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and died last Monday after he was fatally shot by a suspect – who was also shot and killed – outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton. Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident and has not yet released the suspect’s name or further details.
Cash was born Oct. 31, 1977, in Princeton to Harold Wayne and
Teresa Lane Cash. After graduating from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training, he went to work in his hometown at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department in 1999. He later spent six years as assistant chief of Murray State University Police before becoming a Kentucky State Police trooper after graduating the Kentucky State Police Academy as
Valedictorian. After retiring from KSP with the rank of sergeant, he joined the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and finally was hired as chief deputy of CCSO in September 2020.
Among his survivors are his parents; his wife, Michelle Moore Cash; his son, Jackson Wayne Cash; his step-daughter, Madyson Martin; his sister, Kelly Byrd and her husband, BJ; and his grandmother, Hilda Cash.
Murray City Administrator Jim Osborne said he believed Cash was the first law enforcement officer in Calloway County who had been killed in the line of duty since Murray Police Chief Novel McReynolds was killed inside the police station in 1957. He said he had known Cash for years from when Osborne worked for the Murray Police Department.
“I knew him for most of my career,” Osborne said. “He was either at Murray State or KSP or then with the county. He was just a great man.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said he known Cash since he was a boy because Rogers was the superintendent of the Caldwell County School District when Cash was growing up in Princeton. Cash’s mother also worked at the Board of Education office, Rogers said.
“I was superintendent at Caldwell and his mother worked for me, and he and his sister were students, so I’ve known him a long time, since he was a little bitty fellow,” Rogers said. “He always had a smile and was always enthusiastic and a pleasure to be around. When I moved here to Murray in 2005, I found out that he had (come to work at Murray State).”
Speaking at Saturday’s funeral, Joey Adair said he would sometimes introduce himself as “Jody’s best friend,” but over the last few days, it became clear to him that Cash had a thousand best friends. Adair said Cash always had a smile on his face and was quick to share a joke, often using humor to “break down walls of people he didn’t know.”
“We would do him a great disservice to him today if he were here and we didn’t laugh,” Adair said. “Jody would be disappointed, for if you knew him, he was always going to make you laugh – whether it was funny or not.”
Adair recalled being in Sunday school with Cash and bringing his daughter, Mia, with him one week. On the way home from church, Adair said his daughter delightedly repeated a joke Cash had told her: “What did the red light say to the green light? Don’t look, I’m changing!”
“If you know Jody Cash, he tells you a joke, and most of them weren’t funny; they were ‘dad jokes,’” Adair said. “And the thing about Jody is that you saw him laugh at his jokes so hard, it didn’t matter if you laughed at them or not!”
Nathan Kent, who is currently the chief of the Mayfield Police Department, was the commander of KSP Post 1 in Hickory during the years Cash was a state trooper. Also speaking at the funeral, he said he first met Cash when he was second in command at the Murray State Police Department, and during his time at KSP, Cash was chosen by his peers as Trooper of the Year for Post 1. Kent said Cash served as public information officer and detective before being promoted to sergeant, all of which are “positions of trust.” He said Cash was also awarded the KSP Citation of Bravery, which is bestowed by the KSP Commissioner only when an officer acts voluntarily in a moment of “clear, obvious peril” above and beyond the call of duty without regard to their own life.
“That sounds like Jody Cash to me,” Kent said.
Kent said Cash also served on a Drug Enforcement Administration task force as CCSO chief deputy.
“In short, Jody’s entire life has been in service to others,” Kent said. “Jackson and Madyson, your dad is an example to everyone else. Jody taught you – and, by extension, us – how to be a gentleman. Your dad was a kind and caring man. … Jody taught you kids how to be genuine. Not everybody is. He was. Your dad is a man of character, and we should all be so lucky to have that said about us.”
Addressing Michelle, Kent said her husband was an honorable man, could always be counted on to do the right thing and was the most thoughtful person he knew.
“Jody was skilled at making you feel comfortable,” Kent said. “It didn’t matter if we had lunch yesterday together or if had been a few months since we had seen each other. It didn’t matter if we were talking on the telephone or if we were in person; he always greeted you the same way … without fail, for 20 years, every time I talked to Jody, he started out by, ‘Hey, buddy!’ And I can tell by (the crowd’s) reaction, I wasn’t alone.”
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said he first met Cash when Cash was at Murray State Police. He remembered working on a Freedom Fest detail with him when they worked for separate agencies and Cash presented an operations plan that greatly impressed Knight with its thoroughness.
“The ops plan that he put together back then stands out in my mind, and it actually came back to my mind whenever I asked him to be my chief deputy because he had put together such a detailed plan then,” Knight said.
Knight said that whenever he would get to work every morning, Cash – always opening with “Hey, buddy,” of course – would ask him what he had going on that day.
“I would tell him two or three things that I was going to do, and before I even had time to get started on the things that I had mentioned to him, he would come back and say, ‘I took care of that for you,’” Knight said. “And then (at the end of the day) I would look at him and say, ‘Hey, we’ve been here all day, it’s time to go home.’ And he would say, ‘Well, I’ve got a couple more things that I need to finish up on. I don’t want to leave anything behind; I want to start the morning without anything to do.’ … That’s one thing Jody wouldn’t do, is leave it until in the morning. If it needed doing, it didn’t matter what time it was, he would take care of it.
“I could go on and on, just like so many other people that knew him could go on and on. It’s amazing to hear and read the comments of how he had helped so many people. He definitely is the meaning of service above self.”
Jeremy Prince, chief deputy of the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, posted on Facebook last week about the service Cash provided to the community after last December’s tornado.
“After the tornado hit Mayfield on Dec. 10, so many agencies came to help,” Prince wrote. “Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was one of those. Every morning for about two weeks after the tornado, Jody would come to Graves County with another deputy from Calloway to help us answer calls or take care of whatever we needed. He would call me every morning and say, ‘What do you need us to do today?’ A lot of times that was followed up with, ‘give me and my guys the jobs you all don’t want to do.’ At the end of the day, about 12 hours later, I would get another call. Jody would say, ‘I’m about to head home, do you need anything before I leave?’ Then he would tell me who he had coming from Calloway to help with calls overnight.
“That was Jody. He wanted to help, he cared and he would do anything you asked of him. Jody and I got to answer a few calls together after the tornado when he was helping us. Now, I am so glad we had that opportunity to work together again.
“You will be missed, my brother, but you will never be forgotten. You will forever be my hero.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said he known Cash for a long time and was in a Sunday school class with him. During last week’s Fiscal Court meeting, Imes said the entire county and a much wider area beyond that were hurting from the loss of Cash. He noted that in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, agencies from all over the area stepped up to patrol Calloway County while its deputies were dealing with the tragedy.
County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said at the end of the meeting it had been a “dark week” for the community, and he admired the personal qualities Cash had that he aspires to himself, but often fails at.
“He always had a sunny disposition,” Ernstberger said. “People get moody, and I have bad days. Most people I know have bad days, and most of the time, you can tell. I never saw that (with Cash). Not one time. And he had to deal with things, as you can imagine, that would make anybody have a bad day. You would never know, and he always had that happy, positive demeanor in spite of whatever else was going on.”
Ernstberger said he also thought Cash was probably the most caring person he could think of. He said that while many people ask others in greeting how they’re doing or how their family is, it can often be out of habit, and he admitted that he sometimes fails to wait for a response.
“He was asking because he cared, he wasn’t asking just to be nice,” Ernstberger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.