The 34th and final Hot August Blues Festival was held over the weekend at Kenlake State Resort Park, and the public was invited to attend free of charge. With an excessive heat warning in effect Friday, the event was moved from the amphitheater on Kentucky Lake to the nearby Tennis Center for both nights. Music fans from around the area watched and danced to the sounds of the Tim Lynch Band, Riley Lemons and Lew Jetton & 61 South (all pictured here), among other artists.
Farewell to the Hot August Blues Festival
- Photos by HAWKINS TEAGUE
-
-
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituaries August 24th, 2023
- Who is Kari Newell, restaurant owner at center of Kansas newspaper raid?
- Epperson indicted on federal charges
- Obituaries August 22nd, 2023
- Obituaries August 23rd, 2023
- Obituaries August 28th, 2023
- Murray man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking
- Kentucky high school cheerleading program shut down pending district investigation
- Obituaries August 21st, 2023
- Hardin man charged for meth
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.