The 34th and final Hot August Blues Festival was held over the weekend at Kenlake State Resort Park, and the public was invited to attend free of charge. With an excessive heat warning in effect Friday, the event was moved from the amphitheater on Kentucky Lake to the nearby Tennis Center for both nights. Music fans from around the area watched and danced to the sounds of the Tim Lynch Band, Riley Lemons and Lew Jetton & 61 South (all pictured here), among other artists.

