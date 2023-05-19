MURRAY – The season for mouth-watering, fresh produce officially begins this weekend as the Downtown Farmers Market opens to the public.
Murray Main Street Executive Director Deana Wright said the vendor signups have been quite high this year, but she always gets new signups every year throughout the season. As the summer progresses and more fruits and vegetables reach the peak of their season, the number of vendors selling each Saturday tends to grow quite a bit.
“I continually get some (more signing up) every day,” Wright said. “We had 35 (at last year’s first market), and that's about 11 or 12 more than we normally have. This year, I’d say it’s probably between 20 and 30 or so.”
Wright said she thinks last year’s large number of opening weekend vendors was probably an anomaly, and because of the amount of rain the area has had this spring, she is not sure at what point in the summer the largest number of vendors will be selling. She said two of the farmers who are longtime regulars have crops that haven’t yet fully ripened, but she expects most of the farmers will be at the market within the next couple of weeks. Regardless, she said there will still be lots of delicious foods to choose from this Saturday.
“It’s strawberry season, so you’ll probably see some strawberries out there,” Wright said. “We may have some greenhouse tomatoes and some things like that since we're kind of in late May, but it's been kind of a cool, rainy May. We might have some micro greens or something like that. I'm not sure how our organic farmer is doing, but she may have some of that stuff. There will, of course, be jams and jellies and breads and our baked items. They will all be there, so there's definitely some shopping to be had on the court square starting on Saturday.”
If you have young children, it’s not too late to sign them up for the Fresh Squad, a farmers market kids club for ages 5-12. According to the market’s website, the Fresh Squad program started in 2017 and “focuses on teaching kids how to shop and save money in a controlled environment, while learning about our local produce and market products. This encourages families to shop, cook and work together at the Downtown Farmers Market.” Parent and guardians complete registration and pay a small fee for their kids to become members of the club which is active for a total of 13 weeks in June, July and August.
Children check in each market day they attend, and on the first market day of the month, each child will receive a booklet with $5 of fresh squad money in it to spend. Participants must spend at least $3 on only food items, and $2 may be spent on anything at the market. The child can spend the money in one day or save it for a larger purchase, and bonus bucks will be earned for every fourth check-in at the market.
“We’re still taking registrations, and the registrations will go through May 31,” Wright said. “June is when the program actually starts, so if somebody has a child between the ages of 5 and 12, they can sign up until the end of May.”
Looking ahead, activities will be available the second and fourth weekend of June and July and the second weekend of August. Past activities have included a market scavenger hunt, art projects, cooking classes and how to grow your own herb garden, the website said.
The Downtown Farmers Market sets up shop on Maple Street on the south side of Murray’s court square and on Fifth Street between Maple and Poplar streets. The market will be open from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday from May 20 through the end of October. To learn more, visit www.murrayfarmersmarket.com.
