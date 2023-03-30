MURRAY – As the Calloway County Board of Elections continues to plan for the May 16 primary, County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said she is confident that adding a new voting center will help make the process move faster for voters.
“For the last election, the general election, we had a lot of people turn out, which was great, but there were different factors (leading to long lines),” Faulkner said. “We didn't have as long of an early voting (period in November 2022) as we had (in November 2020, when early voting was 10 days, as opposed to three). So that kind of crowded people into Election Day voting and long lines here. It was a very popular election because there were races for county offices and city council, and I think people are probably trying to be more involved with politics these days than maybe even in the past.
“It was great to know people were going to vote and that people were driving by and saying, ‘Hey, what's that line?’ and realizing, ‘Oh, I need to vote today.’ That was great, but for this next election in the May primary, we've opened up an extra vote center, we've got additional workers and e-poll books, which is what you use to register and get your ballot. We’re going to have more of those, so that's great because that will help keep it a little more streamlined and running faster.”
Adding a new voting center at Kirksey Baptist Church will make for a total of seven centers in Calloway County, and Faulkner said she believes it is the ideal location for relieving the surrounding centers.
“That one extra vote center at Kirksey is going to alleviate a lot for Elm Grove and North Calloway Elementary School,” Faulkner said. “I’m confident in that, and we're putting in extra workers, so you'll have an extra spot to stop and get your ballot.”
Faulkner also noted that there will not be many races on the primary ballot, so things will likely move faster than last fall, when there were multiple state and local races. There will be five contested races on the Republican ballot, including governor, secretary of state, auditor of public accounts, state treasurer and commissioner of agriculture. Meanwhile, only two races – governor and commissioner of agriculture – are being contested in the Democratic primary. As usual, Faulkner expects to have to remind citizens that they can only vote in the primary for the political party they have registered for. It is currently too late to change one’s party to vote in the primary.
“The biggest issue, I think, with this ballot is going to be making sure people realize Kentucky has a closed primary, which means they can only vote for a person running in the party that they are registered to vote in,” Faulkner said. “They should have made those changes (if needed) by Dec. 31. It seems like we preach that all the time, but that will be the case.”
The new e-poll books are updated versions of the ones previously used by the county. As voters check in, an election worker will scan their photo ID, and the voter will get a ticket to show the next worker which ballot they need. Harp Enterprises is the vendor the county uses for the ballot scanning machine and KNOWiNK is the e-poll book vendor.
“We're completely confident in every piece of our equipment, the security of it, the vendors that we deal with, the election workers we have and what goes on up here (at the County Clerk’s Office),” Faulkner added.
The last day to register and be eligible to vote in the primary is April 17. Eligible voters may request a mail in absentee ballot between April 1 and May 2 by visiting govote.ky.gov. Excused, in-person absentee voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 3-10 on weekdays in the County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the courthouse. Early voting will be available at the Miller Courthouse Annex from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 12; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
Voting centers on Election Day may be used by any Calloway County registered voter regardless of their address. The centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include:
• CFSB Center at 1401 KY 121 in Murray, North Entrance B
• New Concord Church of Christ at 121 Artesian Drive in New Concord
• Elm Grove Baptist Church at 6483 KY 94 East in Murray
• Hazel Baptist Church at 101 Third St. in Hazel
• North Calloway Elementary at 2928 Brinn Road in Murray
• Southwest Calloway Elementary at 3426 Wiswell Rd Murray
• Kirksey Baptist Church at 301 Backusburg Road in Kirksey
Candidates running for governor in the Republican primary include Daniel Cameron, Jacob Clark, David O. Cooper, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Bob Devore, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice and Robbie C. Smith.
Candidates running for secretary of state in the Republican primary include incumbent Michael Adams, Stephen L. Knipper and Allen Maricle. Running for auditor of public accounts are Allison Ball and Derek Petteys. Running for state treasurer are Andrew Cooperrider, Mark H. Metcalf and O.C. “OJ” Oleka. Running for commissioner of agriculture are Richard Heath and Jonathan Shell.
In the Democratic primary for governor, Peppy Martin and Geoffrey M. "Geoff" Young are running against incumbent Andy Beshear. Democrats running for commissioner of agriculture include Sierra J. Enlow and Mikael Malone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.