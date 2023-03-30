MURRAY – As the Calloway County Board of Elections continues to plan for the May 16 primary, County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said she is confident that adding a new voting center will help make the process move faster for voters.

“For the last election, the general election, we had a lot of people turn out, which was great, but there were different factors (leading to long lines),” Faulkner said. “We didn't have as long of an early voting (period in November 2022) as we had (in November 2020, when early voting was 10 days, as opposed to three). So that kind of crowded people into Election Day voting and long lines here. It was a very popular election because there were races for county offices and city council, and I think people are probably trying to be more involved with politics these days than maybe even in the past.