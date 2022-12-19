MURRAY – With a high-profile gubernatorial primary coming up in Kentucky this May, voters wanting to change parties to participate need to remember to do so before the end of the day on Dec. 31.
Calloway County Antonia Faulkner said county clerks all over the state have been discussing ways to remind people about important deadlines and to educate people on the primary process. While some states have open primaries – in which voters can choose to vote in whichever primary they want regardless of their party registration – Kentucky has a closed primary system. Kentucky voters with no particular party allegiance don’t always understand what a primary is about, and people who aren’t prepared can sometimes show up on Primary Election Day not realizing they can’t vote in the primary they want, Faulkner said.
“(In a recent virtual meeting) the clerks were talking about ways to inform voters that elections are in the law; the way we run it and the way we take care of things are pretty much just passed down from that law,” Faulkner said. “For instance, Kentucky having a primary. Some people just don’t understand what a primary is, but on that day, you vote for whatever party you’re registered in. If there’s any candidates for your party, that’s who you get to vote for, and then in November, you can vote for anybody.
“If you have party changes, you need to do them before Dec. 31. You can go online and do that, or you can come by the office or mail it in as long as it’s postmarked before Dec. 31. If you come in, we can help you get that changed in the system so that when May comes, you’ll vote within that new party.”
The 2023 Kentucky Republican primary May 16 will have far more names on the ballot than usual, with a dozen Republicans so far declaring their candidacy in the governor’s race. The candidate who wins the nomination is looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November.
“We have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to candidates for the Republican primary to be governor,” Sean Southard of the Republican Party of Kentucky recently told Lexington’s WKYT-TV. “Not really since 1979 have you seen so many candidates running for governor, and that’s when the Democratic party was at its strength.”
With so many vying for the governor’s mansion, more people than usual may be interested in casting their vote to have a say in who Beshear’s challenger will be, which is why it is important that people pay attention to the approaching deadline. Faulkner noted that since Kentuckians just voted in a general election for state and local races and U.S. senator, many people simply aren’t thinking about the next primary race at this point.
“We have people that don’t realize (the primaries are limited by party), and they’re not thinking about elections at Christmastime,” Faulkner said. “Also, they got to vote for whatever party they wanted to in November, so that’s one reason I like to remind people.”
Faulkner said that if everyone makes sure to take care of any party change, change of address or other housekeeping measures – as well as studying the ballot and researching candidates before they come vote, there will be less chance for slowing down the line at the polls. She added that if you have changed your name or address recently, you should also make sure that is recorded in your voter registration and not just with the post office. She said that if anyone has any questions at all, she and her deputy clerks are happy to talk to them or direct them to websites that explain everything they need to know about the primary process.
Faulkner said people often remark about how the deadline for changing party registration is quite early, but the law sets that deadline to give county clerks plenty of time to prepare for the primary. One of the reasons for the early deadline, though, is that before election officials started working with electronic polling books, polling books had to be printed for all 120 of Kentucky’s counties, she said.
The following are important dates to remember leading up to the May primary and next November’s general election:
• Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 – Last day to change political party affiliation and be eligible to vote in that political party’s upcoming primary election, per KRS 116.05.
• Monday, April 17, 2023 – Last day to register to vote for the primary. Online registrations must be received by 4 p.m. local time; mailed registrations can be postmarked April 17 and be counted. Registrations returned to the County Clerk’s Office will be accepted by the close of business, per KRS 116.045(2) and KRS 116.0452(1).
• Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Primary Election Day (first Tuesday after third Monday in May). Polls will be open at Calloway County’s voting centers from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 – Last day to register to vote for the general election. The Clerk’s Office will be closed Monday, Oct. 9, for Columbus Day. Online registrations must be received by 4 p.m. local time. Mailed registrations can be postmarked Oct. 10 and be counted. Registrations returned to the Clerk’s Office before close of business at 4:30 p.m. will be accepted.
• Tuesday Nov. 7, 2023 – General Election Day (first Tuesday after first Monday in November). Polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
