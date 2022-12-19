MURRAY – With a high-profile gubernatorial primary coming up in Kentucky this May, voters wanting to change parties to participate need to remember to do so before the end of the day on Dec. 31.

Calloway County Antonia Faulkner said county clerks all over the state have been discussing ways to remind people about important deadlines and to educate people on the primary process. While some states have open primaries – in which voters can choose to vote in whichever primary they want regardless of their party registration – Kentucky has a closed primary system. Kentucky voters with no particular party allegiance don’t always understand what a primary is about, and people who aren’t prepared can sometimes show up on Primary Election Day not realizing they can’t vote in the primary they want, Faulkner said.