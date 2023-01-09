MURRAY – Speaking to a state legislative committee last week, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams proposed several changes to election law to increase the number of voting locations and improve the recount process. Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said she agrees with some of Adams’ ideas, especially the idea of creating more voting centers to try to decrease the long lines experienced locally last November.
Adams provided testimony to the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee. He thanked legislators for passing a budget in 2022 that fully funded elections, further expanded voter access and further tightened election security. He said early voting has worked well for Kentucky and that about a quarter-million voters took advantage of it in the 2022 general election.
“I’ll note that the turnout for early voting correlated pretty closely with the partisan affiliation of our voters – Republicans with a little less than 50%, then Democrats close behind, then Independents,” Adams said. “In other words, early voting is not a partisan issue. There is no Republican or Democratic way to vote. Early voting doesn’t favor a side; it just helps the voters. It doesn’t just help the voters who vote early. It also helps the voters who don’t. The counties that had long lines on Tuesday, Nov. 8, would have had even longer lines had their voters not already had three days to vote.
“Although I’m proud of early voting, the solution to long lines is not to add more voting days, at least not in a non-presidential election year. More than four times as many voters voted on Tuesday, Nov. 8, as voted in the three early voting days combined. The lesson here is that in order to reduce lines, we need more voting locations, not more voting days.”
Faulkner noted that in 2020, when Kentucky voters had 10 early voting days and could mail an absentee ballot with no excuse, it lessened the crowds on Election Day. While she said she isn’t necessarily opposed to adding more early voting days, she could also understand Adams’ point of view since it could prove difficult for county clerks and county election boards to find enough poll workers to staff more than the current three early voting days. The Calloway County Board of Elections is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, and Faulkner said she expected much of the discussion would focus on how they can cut down on long lines.
“When we have our Board of Elections meeting later in the month, I definitely want to see about getting some more polling places and definitely more workers at the polling places we already had last November,” Faulkner said. “More people and more stations may speed up the check-in.”
Calloway County had six voting centers for the 2022 general election: the CFSB Center, New Concord Church of Christ, Elm Grove Baptist Church, Hazel Baptist Church, Southwest Calloway Elementary and North Calloway Elementary. Faulkner said she didn’t hear any complaints from voters about the locations of those centers, but people would obviously prefer not to stand in line as long as many voters did.
“I didn't really have any complaints as far as people saying, ‘I had to drive to Murray instead of stopping at East (Calloway Elementary or another of the 27 polling places that existed before 2020),” Faulkner said. “I didn't hear many people saying that sort of thing like I had in the last couple of years, so I think it's really more about the lines and how fast we could get those people in.”
Among other issues discussed, Adams said he wanted to close the loophole that allows electioneering at the polls during early voting.
“KRS 117.235 provides, quote, ‘No person shall electioneer at the polling place on the day of any election . . . or within a distance of one hundred (100) feet of any entrance to a building in which voting is conducted if that entrance is unlocked and is used by voters on any primary or election day,’” Adams said. “This statute also provides, quote, ‘No person shall electioneer within . . . any building designated by the county board of elections and approved by the State Board of Elections for in-person absentee voting, during the hours in-person absentee voting is being conducted in the building.’ So, we’ve prohibited electioneering at the polls on the six days of excused in-person absentee voting, and on election day, but not on the three days in the middle, the no-excuse early voting days. Some clever candidates took advantage of this in the past election, and voters complained. Applying this prohibition universally should be an easy fix.”
Faulkner said she imagined electioneering might be a bigger problem in large cities, but she has not experienced any notable problems in Calloway County.
“I guess we’ve not been touched with that here,” Faulkner said. “Our local candidates have been super good about not (violating the law),” Faulkner said. “They ask what they can and cannot do, and they may push it right to the line, but they’re not (doing anything that isn’t allowed).”
Adams said he also thought it was necessary to improve the recount law, which is relatively new.
“(The law) was presented last year by Speaker Osborne and Leader Jenkins, who worked together in bipartisan fashion to develop a clear and workable process. They did not foresee that the process would be misused by bad-faith actors, who seek to create unwarranted doubt in the integrity of our elections. Ironically, this measure became law in the same bill that closed the loophole that had allowed bad-faith actors to demand a recanvass even if they lost by a landslide. We should close the same loophole on recounts, which are far more taxing on our election officials than recanvasses. We have a separate law that permits an election challenge upon an allegation of fraud, corruption, or even administrative error, and any person with evidence of same will not lose the right to contest an election; but the frivolous lawsuits by people who lack evidence of fraud, corruption, or administrative error, and lose by a wide margin, must be stopped. I won’t sugarcoat it: recount abuse contributed to the high attrition we saw last year in county clerks’ offices.”
