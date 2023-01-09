MURRAY – Speaking to a state legislative committee last week, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams proposed several changes to election law to increase the number of voting locations and improve the recount process. Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said she agrees with some of Adams’ ideas, especially the idea of creating more voting centers to try to decrease the long lines experienced locally last November.

Adams provided testimony to the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee. He thanked legislators for passing a budget in 2022 that fully funded elections, further expanded voter access and further tightened election security. He said early voting has worked well for Kentucky and that about a quarter-million voters took advantage of it in the 2022 general election.