MURRAY – Although each of the six voting centers experienced long lines Tuesday, the voter turnout actually turned out to be less than the last mid-term election in 2018.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said that as of Oct. 17, the total of registered voters in all the county’s precincts was 32,240. With 11,960 people voting in Tuesday’s election, the turnout was approximately 37.1%.
In 2018, there were fewer registered voters (30,404) than there were this year, but a larger number of people (12,847) voted. The turnout was approximately 42.25%.
Faulkner noted that besides being a mid-term election, 2018 – like 2022 – also had county officers and the Murray mayor’s race on the ballot. She speculated, though, that there might have been more local interest in that election compared to this year because there were two candidates running for judge-executive in 2018. This year, no Democrats filed to run against Republican incumbent Kenny Imes, so Faulkner said that might have had some effect on voter engagement, especially since far more people are able to vote for county officers than are able to vote in the Murray mayor’s race.
Another interesting fact to note: compared to 2018, this year had 2,462 more registered Republicans on Calloway County’s voter rolls and 1,201 fewer Democrats. In 2018, Calloway County had 16,632 registered Democrats, 10,687 registered Republicans and 2,044 registered Independents. By Oct. 17 of this year, those totals had changed to 15,431 Democrats, 13,149 Republicans and 2,207 Independents.
The turnout two years ago was about 18 percentage points higher than this year, although presidential election years are always stronger. As of Oct. 10, 2020, Calloway County had 31,878 registered voters, and 17,564 voted, bringing turnout to approximately 55.1%.
Before 2020, Calloway County voters went to 27 different polling places to cast ballots, but the rules were changed two years ago because of the pandemic. After that, the Kentucky General Assembly adopted a new election law that established three days of in-person early voting and allowed county election boards to establish a smaller number of voting centers instead of multiple polling places in individual precincts.
Given that the logistics of in-person voting were roughly the same this year as they were in 2020, one might assume that lower turnout would mean smaller crowds and shorter lines. However, Faulkner acknowledged that lines were quite long at all six of the voting centers on Tuesday. She said she thought a large reason is the fact that Kentucky voters were allowed to mail absentee ballots in 2020 with no excuse besides the pandemic and not wanting to be exposed to large crowds. While the new law allows anyone to vote in person the week before Election Day, absentee voters must still have an excuse such as a scheduled surgery, military obligations or temporarily residing out of state, among a few others.
“There were thousands of voters that did the absentee by mail in 2020,” Faulkner said. “… So that was a huge factor there, as far as the lines go with the vote centers, because that many people had already voted through mail-in ballots.
“I was surprised at the lines (Tuesday), but we had early voting that turned out 3,000-plus voters. That's unheard of, so we knew (we could probably expect large crowds). And that ballot was long, so it took a little bit longer to fill out the ballot itself, and it took a little bit longer to get that scanned and dropped in the bottom (of voting machines). I went in knowing what the ballot was, kind of being a little ahead of the ballgame because I'd seen it so many times and looked at it and put it in the paper, but it still took me about four minutes for me to process that from start to finish.”
Even though this year’s turnout was almost 5 percentage points lower than 2018, Faulkner said she thought 37% turnout for a mid-term is still strong, noting that there have been some years when turnout has been between 7% and 13%. The fact that Tuesday was sunny and warm also likely led to higher turnout than if the weather had been unpleasant, she said.
The Calloway County Board of Elections will meet at 9 a.m. Monday to discuss how Tuesday went. Although its members could opt in the future to increase the number of voting centers to lessen the lines, Faulkner said they might want to wait before taking action since this was the first general election conducted under the new state elections law.
“The board could reconfigure that and have more or have less, but I think it would be necessary to take a few elections and figure it out for sure, and then get something in stone,” Faulkner said. “And as the county grows, we might have to make changes, just like you would if there was a precinct you might have to change.”
Faulkner said she wouldn’t be surprised if some people complained on social media about the long lines at the voting centers, but as of Wednesday afternoon, her office had received no calls to complain. If that does happen, she said the elections board would certainly discuss the complaints and try to find solutions.
