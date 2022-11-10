MURRAY – Although each of the six voting centers experienced long lines Tuesday, the voter turnout actually turned out to be less than the last mid-term election in 2018.

Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said that as of Oct. 17, the total of registered voters in all the county’s precincts was 32,240. With 11,960 people voting in Tuesday’s election, the turnout was approximately 37.1%.