WASHINGTON —  (TNS) A panel of national security experts convened by the Biden administration recommended further restrictions on the FBI’s ability to access surveillance data that captures communications by Americans, citing repeated lapses by the agency.

The Presidential Intelligence Advisory Board found that Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows the U.S. intelligence community to collect data on non-U.S. persons believed to be located outside the United States, is an essential national-security tool. The section would expire on December 31 unless renewed by Congress.