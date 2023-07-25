(TNS) The Federal Bureau of Investigation improperly searched foreign surveillance information last year using the last names of a U.S. senator and a state-level politician, according to a court opinion released Friday.

The revelation could toughen the road ahead for the Biden administration as it seeks reauthorization of a contentious surveillance tool known as Section 702, which expires at the end of the year. Politicians on both sides of the aisle have raised privacy concerns about the program and are leveraging the reauthorization to demand changes.