This handout photo from March 1, 2003, shows, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, alleged organizer of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, shortly after his capture. 

 -/HO/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

BOSTON — (TNS) The FBI won’t divulge if suicidal al-Qaida terrorists intended to hijack a fifth jet on 9/11.

In response to a public records request from the Herald, the agency said, “The material you requested is located in an investigative file which is exempt from disclosure … (and) release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.”