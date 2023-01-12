DETROIT — (TNS) The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than double the number of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills in 2022 than it did the previous year, the agency announced Wednesday.

Nationwide in 2022, the DEA said, it seized more than 50 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. In Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky, DEA agents seized more than 280,000 fentanyl-laced pills and over 600 pounds of fentanyl powder, the agency said in a press release.