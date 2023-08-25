Federal grand jury indicts Epperson for Molotov cocktail incident

PADUCAH – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Murray man with possessing a Molotov cocktail, a destructive device.
U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division made the announcement this week. The indictment was handed down on Aug. 8, they said.
According to the indictment, Jack Thomas Epperson, 20, of Murray, on Sept. 10, 2022, possessed a Molotov cocktail, a destructive device that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
Epperson made his initial court appearance on Monday, Aug. 21, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted, Epperson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.
The ATF Paducah Satellite Office is investigating the case, with assistance from the Kentucky State Police, Murray Police Department, and Murray State University Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock, Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, is prosecuting the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.