Federal grand jury indicts Epperson for Molotov cocktail incident
Epperson

PADUCAH – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Murray man with possessing a Molotov cocktail, a destructive device.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division made the announcement this week. The indictment was handed down on Aug. 8, they said.