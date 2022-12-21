Festive photos are Christmas tradition for Murray couple

MURRAY – For the last seven years, a local couple has been amusing friends and family by posing as famous Christmas characters and posting the photos on Facebook.
Jennifer Hale said she and her fiancé, Jeff Sanders, started the tradition on a whim when she suggested it would be funny to dress Sanders up like Cousin Eddie, the character played by Randy Quaid in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” That was in 2015, so this year was the eighth time they’ve carried on the tradition.
“Seven years ago on the day after Thanksgiving, we were at home and I said, ‘We should dress you up as Cousin Eddie and take a picture,’” Hale recalled. “It was just a knee-jerk (idea), and he did it and we put it on Facebook and people loved it. They got the biggest kick out of it, and so then the next year, I said, ‘Let’s dress you up again.’”
In what is probably the character’s most-remembered scene, Cousin Eddie smokes a cigar while standing outside in his bathrobe emptying his RV’s septic tank into the Griswold family’s storm sewer. Obviously, this was the moment Sanders and Hale chose to re-enact.
“I was just hoping the neighbors didn’t see me!” Sanders laughed.
The second year, Sanders dressed as Buddy, the main character played by Will Ferrell in “Elf.”
“After he dressed up as Buddy the Elf the second year, we saw that people were looking forward to it,” Hale said. “Some people will tell us that’s the highlight of their Christmas. We release it on Black Friday every year, and I guess the reason we continue to do it is because it brings people joy. And, you know, the holidays aren’t always happy for everyone, so we try to do what we can to bring a little joy to everyone’s holidays.”
“This world can be depressing, and all we’re trying to do is make people laugh or take their minds off of bad situations and anxieties just for a few minutes,” Sanders added.
The photos usually feature Sanders alone, but sometimes Hale or others will get involved when the scenario involves multiple characters. When they did “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in 2017, Hale dressed up as Lucy, and in addition to Sanders posing with a pitiful little Christmas tree, they also posed as Lucy yanking the football from Charlie Brown in classic “Peanuts” fashion. In a 2020 tribute to the Wet Bandits from “Home Alone,” Hale’s son, Taylor Hale, played the Daniel Stern character Marv to Sanders’ portrayal of Joe Pesci’s Harry.
In 2018, Sanders played the Little Drummer Boy, so they took the photos in a field with real sheep. Hale said Sanders actually does play drums, and so they shot a video in which he played while Hale’s brother, the musician Johnny Mac, sang “The Little Drummer Boy.”
This year’s photo had Sanders dressed as Heat Miser and Hale dressed as Snow Miser from the 1974 Rankin and Bass stop motion animated TV special “The Year Without a Santa Claus.” Although the characters might not be as well-known as those from the first special made by Jules Bass and Arthur Rankin Jr. – 1964’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – Hale said those got the joke had a good laugh.
“We were surprised that so many people didn’t know who they were, so we were a little disappointed, but the ones who did know loved it,” Hale said.
Hale said that with so many Facebook friends looking forward to Black Friday every year, the pressure is on to keep coming up with great ideas.
“We put a lot of thought and work into this,” she said. “I start thinking about it around July and figure out what we’re going to do and then start getting a plan in place for it.”
“Jennifer’s the creative one; I’m just the dress-up dummy, as it were!” Sanders said. “She comes up with the ideas and how to make it all happen and facilitates it, and I just stand there and participate, and I have a great time doing it. … It’s become more involved, and people anticipate it, so we get messages starting in October: ‘What is he going to be?’ ‘What are you going to do?’ ‘When are you going to release it?’”
Sanders said Cousin Eddie and Buddy the Elf were probably the characters he enjoyed playing the most. He said Hale always volunteers to ring a bell for the Salvation Army in front of Walmart, and in 2016 when he had dressed as Buddy earlier in the season, he donned the costume again that day to accompany Hale.
“As Buddy the Elf, I ran around the outside and inside of Walmart and told everybody Santa was coming,” Sanders said. “Everybody thought I was crazy, but everybody was hugging me and had a great time. I kept screaming ‘Santa is coming!’ and kids were taking pictures with me and hugging me and moms and dads were hugging me and taking pictures with me. It really escalated into an event.”