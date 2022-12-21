 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Festive photos are Christmas tradition for Murray couple

MURRAY – For the last seven years, a local couple has been amusing friends and family by posing as famous Christmas characters and posting the photos on Facebook.

Jennifer Hale said she and her fiancé, Jeff Sanders, started the tradition on a whim when she suggested it would be funny to dress Sanders up like Cousin Eddie, the character played by Randy Quaid in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” That was in 2015, so this year was the eighth time they’ve carried on the tradition.

Festive photos are Christmas tradition for Murray couple

In the photo that started it all, Jeff Sanders is dressed in 2015 as Cousin Eddie from the 1989 movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Festive photos are Christmas tradition for Murray couple

In 2016, Jeff Sanders dressed as Buddy the Elf from the 2003 comedy “Elf.”
Festive photos are Christmas tradition for Murray couple

In 2017, Sanders re-enacted a scene as Charlie Brown in the classic 1965 TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Festive photos are Christmas tradition for Murray couple

Jeff Sanders, left, plays Harry Lime while Taylor Hale plays Marv Murchins, the "Wet Bandits" from "Home Alone," after being pelted with feathers and flour.
Festive photos are Christmas tradition for Murray couple

Surrounded by sheep, Jeff Sanders is seen in 2018 as the title character from the 1968 Rankin/Bass Christmas special “The Little Drummer Boy.”
Festive photos are Christmas tradition for Murray couple

In this year’s photos, Jennifer Hale, left, portrayed Snow Miser while Jeff Sanders was Heat Miser from “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”
Festive photos are Christmas tradition for Murray couple

Jeff Sanders perches in a closet while dressed as the “Elf on the Shelf.”