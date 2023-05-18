FRANKFORT – (KT) Kentucky’s primary election has been a smooth one with few problems, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams, the state’s chief election officer.

While the State Board of Elections was preparing to meet Tuesday afternoon, Adams said, “Right before I walked in here, my election director said we got three calls today.  Normally we get a hundred.  They were all benign situations like how to put up a vote sign by polling locations.  So, it’s been really, really quiet.”

