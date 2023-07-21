(TNS) Fewer than one in five of Kentucky’s nursing home inspector positions were filled as of last October, according to a report released in May by a U.S. Senate committee.

That was the country’s highest vacancy rate for nursing home inspectors, leading to a massive work backlog and, as a result, overlooked hazards for elderly and ailing Kentuckians, the Senate Special Committee on Aging warned in its report, titled Uninspected & Neglected.