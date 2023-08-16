US-NEWS-ENV-COLO-WILDFIRE-MCT

View of the Little Mesa Fire, Aug. 7, 2023. The fire was burning on more than 3,378 acres Tuesday, mostly in the Bureau of Land Managment’s Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area. (Courtesy InciWeb/TNS)

 Courtesy InciWeb

(TNS) A lightning-sparked fire southwest of Delta was burning on 3,378 acres Tuesday morning after firefighters deployed a helicopter and drones to drop hundreds of ping-pong balls filled with glycol chemicals that ignite on impact to create backfires on mesas and clear unburned dead trees.

This Little Mesa fire, discovered on July 31, has been burning in pinon, juniper, and sage forest about 15 miles southwest of Delta in the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area. The aerial ignition of backfires fits into a “confine and contain” strategy that federal Bureau of Land Management officials have adopted in trying to control the fire — one of multiple fires burning on more than 6,700 acres around western Colorado.