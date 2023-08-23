(TNS) A fire was reported at the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture building Tuesday morning, the university said.
Approximately a dozen fire vehicles were dispatched to the scene shortly before 11:30 a.m. People were asked to avoid the area until an all clear was given, according to the university’s emergency alert system.
Crews arrived on scene and found no visible smoke or fire from outside the building, Maj. Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department said. After investigating, they found a sprinkler going off and smoke in the building.
“We believe it was a small fire, limited to a lab in the building and there was minimal damage,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.
In an update shortly after 11:30 a.m., UK said the fire had been “extinguished with minimal damage,” but there was water damage from the sprinklers being activated.
“Situation is still being assessed at this time,” the alert said.
The building is located at 1100 S. Limestone, near UK hospitals. Classes began at UK on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.