MURRAY – Several people were injured Tuesday night during a fireworks accident, but the chief of Calloway County Fire-Rescue said the damage could’ve been much worse.

CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said emergency crews were called to a residence on KY 80 East around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to a fireworks show that had reportedly fired an explosive into the crowd. The accident occurred during a private fireworks display being hosted several miles outside of Murray by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6291. Morgan said CCFR remained on the scene investigating until about 10 a.m. Wednesday. While most of the investigation had been completed during the night, he said he also wanted to examine the scene after the sun came up.