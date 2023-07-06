MURRAY – Several people were injured Tuesday night during a fireworks accident, but the chief of Calloway County Fire-Rescue said the damage could’ve been much worse.
CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said emergency crews were called to a residence on KY 80 East around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to a fireworks show that had reportedly fired an explosive into the crowd. The accident occurred during a private fireworks display being hosted several miles outside of Murray by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6291. Morgan said CCFR remained on the scene investigating until about 10 a.m. Wednesday. While most of the investigation had been completed during the night, he said he also wanted to examine the scene after the sun came up.
“For us to hold a scene, if we leave, we have to either have permission to get back on the property or get a warrant and go through the court,” Morgan said. “If we stay on scene, it’s my scene until I turn it loose, so as long as I keep at least one fire department service person there, we can hold the scene and go and come as much as we want. So that's why I didn't leave (Tuesday) night, because we can tell a whole lot more in the daylight.”
Morgan said the VFW hired a company out of Alabama to provide the show, and the fireworks that caused the accident were larger than any consumer-grade fireworks.
“They had multiple fireworks like anybody else, but they had four very large ones; two of them were what they call an 8-inch mortar and two of them were 10-inch mortars,” Morgan said. “Each one of them is about the size of a basketball, so it’s big. I don't know exactly what caused the malfunction yet, but it looked like there was possibly a malfunction in one of the tubes, which made the other tubes mess up, and one of the 10-inch tubes shot into the crowd. The crowd was several hundred feet away, but this thing had a lot of force, so it shot into the crowd, and it luckily didn't hit anybody directly with the ‘big ball.’
“Like I said, it's like a basketball, and you can imagine a basketball coming out at you. Somebody actually had video of it, and you see the flash and … it's just like a gun; I mean, you really didn't even have time to move. It had already traveled 600-700 feet in just a matter of seconds. You didn't have time to get out of the way of it, and then that big ball hit a tree. And when it hit the tree, then it exploded like it would in the air. So, of course, when it exploded, you’ve got all these (small pieces) like pellets. They’re probably about an inch long and about a half-inch diameter, and that ball is full of those pellets, and that's what makes the different colors and the sparkly stuff.”
After the mortar hit the tree and exploded, the pellets flew into the crowd, which Morgan said was what caused the injuries. Although he wasn’t able to independently verify the information, Morgan said he was told that two people were taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s emergency room by private vehicle before CCFR crews arrived, which took a bit longer than usual because of the large number of vehicles leaving the fireworks show in Murray at the same time. After CCFR arrived, two more people were transported by ambulance to the ER, he said. Of those two, he said one needed additional treatment elsewhere.
“We had one transported out-of-state to a burn center for third-degree burns,” Morgan said. “It was only a couple of places on her body; it wasn't nearly (as bad as he feared when CCFR was called out by dispatch). What it sounded like on the radio was that we had people burned up all over, but everything was small spots, about the size of your hand or smaller.”
Morgan said EMS personnel told him the other person who was transported by ambulance had second-degree burns, which would resemble a severe sunburn with blisters. Although those injuries are certainly painful, Morgan said he was greatly relieved that the situation was not as catastrophic as it could have been, especially if more people had attended the event.
“It’s very fortunate there weren’t more people there because it went out in the crowd and blew up in the crowd,” Morgan said. “It could have been a lot worse, and there were lots of kids standing around. Everybody kept saying they didn't know how it missed the kids because all the kids were up front. But the big part literally made it behind the kids before it blew up, so actually, the people in the back got the brunt of it.”
Morgan said many of the proper safety precautions were in place, including barriers to keep everyone back. Unfortunately, the company did not have the appropriate permits to stage a fireworks show in Calloway County. He added that it was the responsibility of the company to be aware of local and state laws and apply for a permit, not the VFW’s.
“If anybody is doing something like this, a lot of people don’t know this, but there's actually permits that you have to have,” Morgan said. “Anybody shooting a fireworks show off like that, even though it's on private property, if it’s a certain size mortar that goes in the tubes, they have to have a permit. There's only three people that can sign off on that permit in the state of Kentucky; that is the fire chief or the county judge – or mayor, if it's in the city – or the State Fire Marshal's Office. They not only have to have the permit, but they have to carry $1 million in liability insurance. … In this particular instance, it should have been signed by me or the county judge, and then we have to send that to the State Fire Marshal's Office because it has to be on record at their office.”
Morgan clarified that none of the fireworks sold at various city-permitted tents in Murray would require a permit because they are not large enough to fall under those state restrictions.
“I’ve learned a lot about it in the last 12 hours because we’ve never had to deal with it before,” Morgan said. “… This gentleman (with the fireworks company) was from out of state and he was under the impression that as long as he was on private property, none of that stuff mattered, but the state law says you have to have all the permits no matter what if you’re shooting something over a certain size.”
VFW member Dave Wilson said this was the third year the post had hosted a fireworks show, and the accident occurred right as the show was ending, although he wasn’t close enough to see exactly what happened. Although the scene was a bit chaotic, Wilson said the Post 6291 members handled the situation relatively calmly under the circumstances.
“What I saw with the VFW membership was that there was not a sense of panic,” Wilson said. “Everyone just kind of moved and started trying to assess the situation. I think the first reaction was a little bit of panic, like ‘Where is my particular loved one?’ … Then after that, it seemed like everybody was very calm, cool, collected and addressing the issues.”
Post Commander Ryan Buchanan could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.