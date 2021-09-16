MURRAY – In a short meeting Wednesday morning, the Calloway County Fiscal Court approved the tax rates for 2021-22, including a half-cent increase on real property, as well as approving several board appointments and a budget amendment.
As required by state law, a public hearing was held to allow for any citizen to speak about the 2021-22 tax rates, though no one did. The public hearing notice said the tax on real property was 13.5 cents per $100 of assessed value in 2019-20, which produced $2,905,501. This year’s rate was the same and is expected to produce $2,979,339.
The Fiscal Court recommended raising the real property rate from 13.5 cents to 14 cents for 2021-22, which is expected to produce about $3,089,684 in revenue. For example, if someone had a home worth $100,000, they would pay $140 in real property tax. If the home were assessed by the Property Valuation Administrator’s office to be worth $200,000, the owner would pay $280 on the house.
“If you’ve got a $100,000 piece of property, it’s a tax increase of $5, is really what it boils down to,” Imes said.
The court voted to take the 4% increase in revenue that governments can accept without the tax being subject to a possible voter referendum. In addition to setting the real property rate at 14 cents, personal property will be taxed at a rate of 16.08 cents per $100 of assessed value. The rates for motor vehicles and watercraft will be 14 cents, which Imes said is the locked-in rate set by the state in the 1980s.
Revenue expected from new property is $20,931, while $316,780 in revenue is expected from personal property, the public hearing notice said. Motor vehicle revenue is expected to be $403,161 and watercraft revenue is expected to be $25,057. County residents will receive their tax bills in October.
“Revenue received in excess of last year’s revenue will be used for road repair, maintenance, facility upgrades and general fund obligations,” the public hearing notice said.
In addition to county rates, the court reviewed the tax rates for special districts. Calloway County Fire-Rescue’s rates will be 9 cents for real and personal property and 6 cents. The Calloway County Public Library’s rates will be 5.8 cents for real property, 7.15 cents for personal property and 3 cents for motor vehicles and watercraft. The Soil Conservation District and University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service rates for real property will be 0.5 cents and 1.8 cents, respectively. The Calloway County Health Department’s rate for both real and personal property will be 2.8 cents, and motor vehicles and watercraft will be 3.1 cents.
***
The court also voted to approve a budget amendment adding $648,088.92 to the 2021-22 budget. The funds are unbudgeted receipts from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Treasury and Judicial Circuit Corrections Board and include a $13,200 reimbursement from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund that will be used for deputy salary support; $632,888.92 in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet discretionary funds; and $2,000 from ankle monitoring that will go toward facility cost.
The court also approved several appointments to county boards. Imes said Anthony De Nezzo resigned his position of trustee with the Calloway County Fire-Rescue Board of Trustees effective July 12. Upon the recommendation of the current chair, Imes nominated Rhonda Lamb to fill the unexpired term to end June 30, 2022.
Imes said Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning had informed the county that two three-year terms on the Industrial Development Authority Board are set to expire on Sept. 21. Since IDA members must be current members of the EDC, Imes recommended the appointments of Amy Futrell and Jerry Duncan, with terms to expire Sept. 21, 2024.
In June 2020, the Fiscal Court set up a rotation system to establish the appointment of Tourism Commission members. As of today, three of those terms expire, so Imes recommended the reappointment of current members at large, Shawn Dunnaway and Paul Rister. Kristin Taylor will be the new member replacing Traci Markum as the board’s lodging industry representative. Rister abstained from the vote since his appointment was included.
Bill Marcum was appointed to the Purchase Area Development District Transportation Committee Board to replace Gidget Manning, who recently left her job as the county’s human resources manager and solid waste coordinator.
Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud gave a report toward the end of the meeting, saying the jail’s inmate population is now up to around the number before the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there were 182 inmates last week and 180 as of Wednesday.
“That’s significantly up from what it had been the past year,” Claud said. “I had a Zoom call with the (Kentucky) Jailers Association yesterday, and apparently, we’re doing much better than a lot of jails across the state because some of them are considering asking the governor to deploy National Guardsmen to help them man their jails because of low staff numbers. Some are utilizing county police officers and paying them overtime in order to have enough staff to cover everything. So we’re fortunate that right now, we’re doing pretty good as far as staff goes. A couple are out on medical leave and we’ve got a couple of military deployments, but other than that, we’re doing quite well.”
