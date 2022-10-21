MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court approved a bid for software system purchase, new personnel and a board appointment at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
The court conducted the following business:
• County Treasurer Tonya Robinson said she had advertised bids for a new accounting and payroll software system and received one bid from Fiscalsoft Corporation for $44,985. The court voted to approve the bid and for Robinson to write the check for the purchase.
• The court also approved two personnel changes. Tori Saul started this week as the new executive assistant in the judge-executive’s office, and Justin Tidwell is now employed full-time as the solid waste/floodplain coordinator.
• The court approved the appointment of Bradley Michael Smith to the Dexter-Almo Water District Board to fill the remainder of Kathy Wyatt’s four-year term ending May 19, 2025. Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said Wyatt is resigning effective Oct. 29.
“I will explain that (Smith) does not technically now (live in the water district),” Imes said. “Per their bylaws, a person has to be in the district, but they have a pending (application) with the state to include a bigger territory. … He does live in that; he would not be sworn into office until that time. He could not vote until that application is approved.”
