MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted Wednesday to give a resident on KY 94 East until the end of June to clean up his property before facing a possible $50 a day penalty.
The court passed an ordinance in June 2016 “regarding the abatement of nuisances and governing the maintenance of structures and premises central for the protection of the health and safety of the citizens of Calloway County.” In April 2019, the court voted to amend the ordinance to detail the steps involved in issuing and addressing a complaint.
Solid Waste Coordinator Gidget Manning said the county had been trying to contact Tim Nuckolls for at least three years to compel him to clean up his property. After being sworn in for testimony during a public hearing, County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger asked Manning to describe the property, and she said the yard contained plastic, trash, old cars and lawnmowers, among other items. She said that to her knowledge, the land is not used for agricultural purposes and Nuckolls does not have a license for a state-approved junk yard. She said the vehicles contained on the property are inoperable and she did not think they had been moved in years. When Ernstberger asked, she said she believed there was potential for vermin and pests to be attracted to the garbage and other debris.
Manning said she had taken over the case from the prior solid waste coordinator more than two years ago. She said she had mailed two notices to Nuckolls in 2020 and another earlier this year, but she had received no response. She said she also informed him of Wednesday’s hearing by mail and posting a notice on his door. She said Nuckolls had written “Refused” on one of the mailed notices and sent it back. She said another was hand-delivered, but he would not open the door to sign for it.
After Ernstberger confirmed that no one was present to speak on Nuckolls’ behalf at the hearing, he asked the court to declare whether or not a violation of the county’s ordinances exists and what penalty should be if they found that the ordinance had been violated. The magistrates voted to declare that the property is a nuisance and then went into executive session to discuss what the penalty should be. After the court reconvened in open session, magistrates voted to give Nuckolls until the end of June to clean up the property without any fines or penalties applied.
“Beginning on July 1, at that point, the court wishes to impose a $50 a day civil fine on the property to accrue through the months of July and August,” Ernstberger explained. “Continuing thereafter, if the property is not cleaned up, the court would wish to, beginning in September, contract with someone – (probably) the jail – to clean that property up, as is the court’s authority under the ordinance.”
***
The court also discussed the possibility of passing a resolution regarding donations to the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation. Magistrate Paul Rister, who serves on the park board, said $500,000 was offered to the parks system for naming rights at the Bee Creek Soccer Complex, and the entity also requested a scrolling digital sign at Chestnut Park. The naming rights were requested for a period of 30 years, and Rister said he personally thought the proposal was worth more than that because of foot traffic in the park. He said some on the board also think 30 years is too long a commitment.
Rister said around 25% of the parks budget comes from revenue from events and donations. He said that while the state has competitive bidding requirements when it comes to private donations, none of the donations to the park system in the last few years have gone through that process. Rister proposed passing a resolution in which the court would formally “authorize the Park Board to accept donations, and to establish guidelines for accepting donations from individuals, business and corporate donors, for the purpose of revitalizing the Park.” Rister said the Murray City Council passed a similar resolution last week.
Magistrate Don Cherry said he thought the court had already given the park board the authority to make its own decisions regarding donations. He said he thought the fiscal court should leave those decisions up to the park board and not get involved.
“We have given the board the full authority to make decisions on the financials of the park,” Cherry said. “And for us to start giving a resolution on a certain item, I don’t think that’s within our realm … If you open the gates on that, are we going to make a resolution on every donation they want to take in? We gave them that authority, so I’m against any resolution the fiscal court (could) put out.”
Rister moved to adopt the resolution he had presented, but the motion died for lack of a second.
***
The court also approved multiple appointments to various boards, including:
• Nancy Mieure, who was reappointed to the South 641 Water District Board through May 19, 2025.
• Tim Cantrell, Steve Owens and Brandon Kindle, who were reappointed to the Airport Board.
• Sue Outland, who was appointed to the Purchase Area Development District (PADD) Board of Directors and the PADD Housing Corporation Committee.
• Eddie Clyde Hale, who was appointed to the PADD Transportation Committee.
• Tonia Casey and Noraa Ransey, who were appointed to the PADD Commodities and Food Bank Task Force. All PADD appointments are for three-year terms, but Ransey will be finishing the remaining year of the term of Jennifer Riley, who resigned.
In other business:
• The court passed the first reading of 2021-22 budget
• The court passed the second reading of an amendment to the 2021-22 budget to account for a $25,000 illegal open dump flood grant and $31,440 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Because of training, the fiscal court’s next scheduled meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, instead of the following day as previously scheduled.
