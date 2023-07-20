MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday heard the first reading of the 2023 tax rate and an annual report from the county’s tourism commission.
The 2023 tax rate on real property will remain 14 cents per $100 of assessed value. In other financial business, the court voted to approve the treasurer’s final settlement after a report from County Treasurer Tonya Robinson. Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister said they wanted to remind the public that out of the total of roughly $26 million, only 15% – a little less than $4 million – is from property tax and goes to county government. The remainder is divided between the state and multiple special taxing districts.
According to statistics compiled by Rister in 2022, the school tax makes up more than half (51%) of the total county tax bill. Besides the county’s 15%, the others include the Cooperative Extension Service (2%), the Calloway County Health Department (3%), Calloway County Public Library (6%), Calloway County Conservation District (1%), the state (13%) and fire tax (10%).
In his annual report, Calloway County Tourism Commission Executive Director Jeremy Whitmore said the commission had budgeted approximately $326,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. He said he attended four boat shows, spending 19 days talking to people about visiting Kentucky Lake. He said about $30,000 was spent on marketing to potential visitors in various areas, including print and digital media.
Whitmore said the commission gave unrestricted gifts of $2,500 each to four nonprofit entities: Murray Main Street, the Murray Art Guild, Playhouse in the Park and the Arboretum at Murray State. He said these gifts were intended to fulfill one of the commission’s objectives, enhancing the experience of visitors and residents.
“We wanted to show our support for what they do for our community at large and visitors,” Whitmore said. “In addition to that, we also invested over $20,000 in sponsorships of various events and activities. This included Hazel Days and, most primarily this past year, the bicentennial.”
Whitmore said the commission also aims to help develop new attractions, activities or events that would make Calloway County an attractive place for visitors and for people to live and work. He said this included supporting the new Murray Summer Concert Series. The largest gift the commission has given so far occurred on Tuesday, when a check for $80,000 was presented to the Murray Pickleball Association for the construction of a pickleball complex. He said commissioners support the building of the complex and believe it will draw tournaments to Murray.
Whitmore said 98% of the commission’s funds come from the 3% transient tax of hotels, motels, resorts and short-term rentals. The remaining 2% is generated from interest on various bank accounts, he said.
“Not a dollar of that came from someone residing in Calloway County, unless they decided to rent a short-term rental or stay in a hotel overnight,” Whitmore said.
Rister, a member of the commission, said he thought pickleball was a good investment, and the commissioners also want to work with the Tennessee Valley Authority to eventually develop some of the properties around Kentucky Lake.
Last month, the court voted to appoint Animal Control Officer Emily Cook as the new animal care and control director, replacing Darla Jackson, who is retiring this month. At Wednesday’s meeting, Imes named several individuals to the Animal Care and Control Committee, which he said would assist Cook. Those names included Rister; Murray City Councilwoman Linda Cherry; Dr. Barbie Papajeski, senior instructor in veterinary technology/pre-veterinary medicine at Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture; Dr. Bob Salley with Westside Veterinary Service; and community members Leslie Pologruto and Gale Broach Sharp.
The court also approved an executive order to establish a policy that “all information concerning the county’s official business, including personnel matters, is confidential unless it is officially released or disclosure is required by law …”
The court also voted to approve the second reading of an ordinance to update the county’s code of ethics, as well as to repeal the code previously adopted in 1999. It also voted to adopt new county magistrate district boundaries recommended by the Reapportionment Committee. Imes said the change moved about 800 residents from one district to another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.