MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday heard the first reading of the 2023 tax rate and an annual report from the county’s tourism commission.

The 2023 tax rate on real property will remain 14 cents per $100 of assessed value. In other financial business, the court voted to approve the treasurer’s final settlement after a report from County Treasurer Tonya Robinson. Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister said they wanted to remind the public that out of the total of roughly $26 million, only 15% – a little less than $4 million – is from property tax and goes to county government. The remainder is divided between the state and multiple special taxing districts.