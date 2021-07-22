MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court heard an update Wednesday on the county’s first-ever tourism commission and its progress on establishing itself with its newly hired executive director.
The court voted last year to impose a transient tax of 3% on hotels and similar lodging to fund the promotion of tourism through a new county tourism commission, and that tax took effect at the beginning of this year. Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center Executive Director Mark McLemore is serving as the commission’s chairman, and he updated the court on their progress at the court’s monthly meeting. He said the commission has seven members, including two at-large members from the community (District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister and Shawn Dunnaway), three representing the hotel industry (Dennis Helmurth, Lauren Kelly and Traci Markum), one representing the restaurant industry (Adam Carver) and one from a list submitted by the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce (McLemore).
“They’re very, very fine people,” McLemore said of his fellow commissioners. “If you add up collectively the number of years that those individuals have served in the hotel, restaurant and tourism industry, that’s 138 years of experience between those seven people.”
McLemore said the commission had hired Jeremy Whitmore as its first executive director, and he will start his duties on Aug. 2. He said Whitmore is a graduate of Murray State University and was excited to move back to this area with his wife.
“He is an extremely competent individual; I think he’s going to be somebody who’s going to make a difference, not just for tourism in this community, but also for the community as a whole,” McLemore said. “We are excited to have him coming on board. We have established an office location for the tourism commission, and as of the first of August, tourism will be officially taking over Suite F of the Weaks Community Center, and they will be working out of there.”
McLemore said the commission had hired an accounting firm to review the commission’s activity and provide them with a written statement on a quarterly basis. The commission plans to spend 38.5% of its annual budget on administrative costs, a little over 50% for promotions, and a little over 11% will be saved for future tourism developments.
“With that breakdown of each one of those, you’ll see that we are trying to make sure that the investment made by this commission is going to be to promote (motels, restaurants) and people going through retail establishments and entertainment venues that are here in town,” McLemore said. “That’s the sole purpose of this commission, and that is what our intent will be, and I think that all seven of the commission members have got that spirit and that’s what we’re working toward. We’re real proud of the fact that when we get in place and get everything going, we’re really going to be making a significant difference in this community.”
Sheriff Nicky Knight delivered a report on the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office’s 2020 tax settlement, and he said the office collected 97% of the total property tax roll for the year. He said CCSO also collected 98% of the 911 fees. Before the court voted to approve the settlement, Rister complimented Knight on the job his office had done and said he wanted to make sure the public understood that money doesn’t only go to county government agencies. Instead, it is divided among all the county’s taxing districts, including the Calloway County Public Library, the Calloway County School District, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and others.
“I just want to make sure people are aware that, yes, you brought in $18 million in taxes, but the county budget only got 16.6% of that, versus $3.1 million,” Rister said. “I had a discussion with somebody who was getting their road paved (who thought) we have $18 million. The county doesn’t have $18 million.”
Knight agreed, adding, “By the time everybody gets their cut, nobody’s really getting much.”
Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud gave a report on intakes and releases for the first six months of 2021, as well as the final budget numbers for the 2020-21 fiscal year. He said the jail had managed to stay under budget during 2020-21, with personnel salaries costing 88% of the budgeted amount. Food costs amounted to 77% of the budgeted amount and utilities cost 82%, which he attributed in part to improvements made to the building in the last few years.
Claud said that during the first six months of this year, the inmate population has averaged 161 inmates a day, with 29 females and 132 males. As of June 30, there have been 577 total bookings (167 females and 410 males) and 565 releases (162 females and 403 males). Claud also updated the court on participation in various inmate programs.
After Claud’s report, Imes noted that almost all inmates are being housed for violating state laws, and the county is responsible for them until their cases are resolved in court. This means that the county’s costs increase any time a trial is pushed back. Claud said the state reimburses the jail $31.34 a day for each inmate, although Imes said individuals cost the jail around $40 a day.
The court voted to pass a resolution affirming the roads that are part of the county’s road system. Jim LeFevre, the regional transportation planner for the Purchase Area Development District, said PADD has a contract with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to update the region’s road system every year. He said KYTC asked for a 100% inventory this year, so it took many hours from county and PADD personnel to update the list.
“Basically, what this resolution says is you agree that these are the roads that are going to be in your maintenance system,” LeFevre said. “At the very end of that resolution is a list of roads that you agree are not going to be in your maintenance system. But just keep in mind that this document is a living document, so as you make changes, every year we come and update that document. As the judge said, the real importance of that document is, No. 1, counties get road aid based on their road mileage, so that makes that road mileage number very important. But No. 2, if you ask for funds for this particular road, the first thing the cabinet’s going to do is go in their system and pull these roads up. And if that road is not on that list, you can’t get the money for it.”
In other business:
• The court approved the appointment of Bill Marcum as the county solid waste coordinator. Marcum, a former sheriff and deputy judge-executive, will be taking over the role from Gidget Manning, who is leaving county government for a new job. Among Marcum’s responsibilities will be acting as the county’s agent in dealing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and signing documents related to FEMA disaster reimbursement applications, Imes said.
• The court approved the appointment of Darryel Lee to replace Joyce Morrison on the Senior Citizens Center board, with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2022. The court also approved Lisa Farris to serve on the Park Board through June 18, 2024. Imes said she was replacing Tony Ryan, who had submitted his resignation to the Park Board effective immediately.
• The court voted to declare a 2014 Ford Interceptor used by CCSO as surplus, as well as six different equipment items used by the road department. After asking Acting Road Department Supervisor Chris Franklin several questions, District 3 Magistrate Don Cherry said he was voting no because he didn’t agree with all the items the department had decided to declare surplus.
• The court voted to approve the county’s final tax settlement for 2020-21.
