MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court passed resolutions at its August meeting last week honoring the recently retired former animal shelter director, as well as Calloway County Fire-Rescue volunteers and the former director of another local agency.

Darla Jackson retired at the end of July as director of the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter. Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said Jackson is a modest person and didn’t want the recognition, but he thought she deserved it after 30 years of dedicated service to the county. The resolution said Jackson began her career at the animal shelter in 1993 working part-time and became a full-time employee in 1996. Her duties included providing immediate shelter and care for a variety of homeless, abused, rescued or surrendered animals, and the resolution said she always strived to keep her training and knowledge up to date. For example, she trained to become the shelter’s euthanasia specialist in 2002.