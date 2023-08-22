MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court passed resolutions at its August meeting last week honoring the recently retired former animal shelter director, as well as Calloway County Fire-Rescue volunteers and the former director of another local agency.
Darla Jackson retired at the end of July as director of the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter. Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said Jackson is a modest person and didn’t want the recognition, but he thought she deserved it after 30 years of dedicated service to the county. The resolution said Jackson began her career at the animal shelter in 1993 working part-time and became a full-time employee in 1996. Her duties included providing immediate shelter and care for a variety of homeless, abused, rescued or surrendered animals, and the resolution said she always strived to keep her training and knowledge up to date. For example, she trained to become the shelter’s euthanasia specialist in 2002.
The resolution stated that Jackson applied for numerous grants and worked with donors in the community to assist the shelter, as well as collaborating with other organizations for the benefit and welfare of the animals in her care.
“Darla's commitment to the mission of the animal shelter included going above and beyond the call of duty many times throughout her career, and (she) was supportive of all the (county’s) policies and initiatives, giving encouragement and advice when needed,” the resolution stated. “… The Fiscal Court of Calloway County, Kentucky does hereby recognize Darla Jackson for her outstanding and historic years of service to this court and the citizens of Calloway County. While no one is irreplaceable, her dedication to duty, leadership and commitment will certainly be sorely missed.”
The CCFR resolution honored the county’s official rescue agency as a “critical part of the infrastructure of the public safety framework…” The resolution said CCFR volunteers are “selfless individuals” who “make life-saving, split-second decisions, and those decisions often make the difference in the outcome of the emergency events.”
“… the Calloway County Fiscal Court recognizes that CCFR provides fire rescue first, but in addition, they serve the citizens involved in traffic accidents with emergency backup, extraction, and safety traffic routing, search and rescue measures for lost persons, drowning victims, and security damage after storms,” the resolution stated. “(The court) realizes that over the course of the past 24 months, due to extreme weather conditions, CCFR volunteers have provided extraordinary service and extra time to this community and surrounding communities securing roads, cutting downed trees, providing search and rescue during tornados, high winds, and flooding, all of which has saved the county time and money.”
It further stated that the court “hereby acknowledges and thanks this special group of individuals for their time and effort in serving the county and recognizes that without them, the county would not be able to provide for all the safety needs during extreme weather conditions as a critical part of public safety for the citizens of Calloway County, Kentucky.”
The court also passed a resolution honoring someone who was not a county employee or volunteer, but who provided a valuable service to the community. Janna Page York – who died Aug. 5 at her home in Benton – served as the executive director of West Kentucky Allied Services, Inc., which is based in Mayfield but also has an office in Murray’s Weaks Community Center. She was employed at WKAS for more than 40 years, and the resolution said she oversaw the writing, staffing and administration of approximately $5 million in federal and state grants every year to serve the eight counties in the Jackson Purchase area.
The resolution said Calloway County’s citizens benefited greatly from programs administered by WKAS and “will forever be indebted to Janna for her faithful and tireless service to this community.”
“The Fiscal Court of Calloway County, Kentucky does hereby memorialize Janna Page York for her outstanding and historic service to the citizens of Calloway County and the Purchase Region,” the resolution stated. “She will forever be remembered in the hearts and lives of those she touched.”
The court also voted to adopt a revised drug and alcohol free workplace policy and to pass a resolution authorizing the judge-executive to apply for Kentucky Office of Homeland Security funds. Imes said the court has to pass a similar resolution every four years to be eligible to apply to KOHS.
