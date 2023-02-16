MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve the first reading of a new ordinance that would implement a 7% tax on insurance policies for personal automobiles.
If passed next month on a second reading, the tax would take effect July 1. Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said additional revenue is needed to fund the repair of the county’s roads and bridges because the current road department budget of $4 million a year is no longer sufficient.
“We’re at a point approaching the edge of the cliff,” Imes said. “We can kick the can down the road a year and we can discuss it some more, but this is where the rubber meets the road. That’s probably a bad expression to use, but that’s what we’re talking about. We can wait a year and we will be another year behind. … Our budget is a little over $4 million for the road department right now. Our intention is that budget won't change; that standard of $4 million will be there. This will be money on top of that, and to the extent that anybody can understand, will be devoted exclusively to roads and bridges out in the county.”
Imes said that the City of Murray currently taxes auto insurance policies at a 7.25% rate, and city residents would not pay any more under the proposed ordinance because the tax would be a quarter-percentage point below the city’s rate. District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister said the ordinance also includes exceptions for insurance on vehicles owned by schools, churches, city and county government and nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations. A public hearing will be held at next month’s meeting on March 14 before the second reading to give people the opportunity to speak in favor or opposition to the tax.
Rister noted that asphalt costs had risen 32% since he first took office four years ago, while Calloway’s allocation from state gasoline taxes had only increased 21% during that period. He said that when he started as a magistrate in 2019, the court discussed the need for revenue and had considered an insurance tax, but ultimately decided an across-the-board tax on all policies would put too large a burden on farmers and businesses. He said the state gives counties a limited number of ways to raise revenue, including taxes on real property, payroll, motor vehicles and tangible property. He said his constituents sometimes unfavorably compare Calloway’s roads to Marshall and Graves counties, but Calloway does not tax payroll like they do.
“Calloway receives about 51% of its revenue from real property tax, 21% tangible property and 9% from motor vehicle tax,” Rister said. “Collectively last fiscal year, that was $3.6 million. Covid had many unfortunate consequences; however, federal CARES and ARPA funds helped county finances in 2020 and 2021. However, the deferred maintenance on roads, bridges, the courthouse and animal shelter are still issues.
“Calloway has 683 miles of road, and 117 miles of these are ranked by the (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) as 10-9, meaning they need repairs such as paving. The paving cost would be almost $9 million. With the current possible allocations for paving, we are looking to be able to pave maybe five miles of roads for the next several years, and it could be less if asphalt prices continue to increase. That is about 24 years just to get these roads paved.
“Additionally, the county has 91 bridges, and the average age is 40. One is currently closed and has a price tag close to three-quarters of a million dollars to replace. There are also 16 other bridges that have weight restrictions that affect school bus routes and commercial haulers. The county has suffered inflation cost just like everyone else, but still we are mandated to maintain roads and bridges.”
Rister said that by a “very rough estimate,” a 7% tax on auto insurance policies would yield the county about $800,000 a year. He said that while the county could implement taxes on home, land, health and life insurance policies, he believes a tax on auto insurance policies would be more “compassionate” because the use of automobiles necessitate the maintenance of the county’s roads and bridges.
“With our economy and the interest and our costs going up, we're kind of backed up against the wall here,” said District 3 Magistrate Don Cherry. “Also, if you live in a city, this is nothing you haven't been paying in the past. I've lived in the city all these years and this has been on my insurance bill, every statement, so this is nothing new. This is something we probably should have looked at a long time ago, but at this point, I think we have to face up to it.”
The court also unanimously voted to approve the first reading of an ordinance imposing an as-yet-undetermined tax on electronic gaming machines in the county. Imes said he anticipates that the state legislature might pass a statute regarding the taxation of these machines, and since it would be up to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office to enforce such a statute, he wanted to pre-empt any taxation the state might impose.
The court also approved the final settlement for the 2022 CCSO excess fees, which totaled $289,459.23, and further voted to give those fees back to CCSO for operating expenses. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said state law requires him to turn over the taxes and fees he collects to the county on Dec. 31 each year, which means he starts every year with no funds to cover payroll or other expenses. Knight said his office had already collected 98% of the 2022 taxes, so giving the excess fees back to his office would help cover operating expenses until CCSO starts collecting taxes again in October.
Knight also requested reimbursement for a trip he will be taking to Washington, D.C. in May for National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day. This year’s national ceremony will honor the late Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was fatally shot on May 16, 2023. Knight said the auditor working with CCSO said the sheriff’s office cannot pay for the trip out of its budget, but the fiscal court can opt to pay for the trip. He said his round-trip plane ticket cost less than $300, and the room would be a little more than $1,000 for the week.
Rister moved to return the excess fees to CCSO in four payments from March through June, minus the cost of Knight’s trip to Washington for later reimbursement, which the court unanimously approved.
In other business:
Acclaim Press co-founder Doug Sikes honored the county for winning a prize for its bicentennial history book, “Calloway County, Kentucky: Celebrating the First 200 Years.” The book’s editor, Bobbie Smith Bryant, explained that the company publishes about 100 books a year and gives awards for excellence in three categories. The book won the publisher’s prize in the local history book category.
• The court voted to approve an amended floodplain ordinance. Rister said the administrative ordinance committee had learned that the county’s floodplain ordinance had last been updated in 2015, so the revisions follow the current Kentucky Division of Water template.
• The Fiscal Court’s next meeting will be Tuesday, March 14, instead of the usual third Wednesday of the month because the Kentucky Magistrates’ Association will be meeting in Louisville on March 15.
