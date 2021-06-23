MURRAY — At a special-called meeting Tuesday morning, the Calloway County Fiscal Court approved the second reading of a budget amendment regarding state resurfacing funds and discussed litigation related to opioid addiction during an executive session.
The budget amendment’s second reading was to account for a $539,874.44 payment from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for resurfacing work. The first reading was approved at a previous special-called meeting on June 4.
The court also met in executive session to discuss a personnel issue and pending litigation regarding opioid addiction. When the court reconvened in public session, magistrates voted to rescind a resolution approved at the last meeting regarding who acts as the county’s agent when dealing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Acting Road Department Supervisor Chris Franklin had been appointed to act as the agent, but Calloway County Judge-Executive Imes said he ultimately decided that would be putting too much on him. He said the FEMA agent has to work with Calloway County Emergency Management, the road department and magistrates to put together FEMA claims, sign off on them and submit them.
“To put it all on the road supervisor and for him to still have to do all his regular duties, it was a little bit overwhelming,” Imes said. “There’s a lot of paper work to it, and he needs to be out doing roads.”
By default, the FEMA agent will continue to be Human Resources/Solid Waste Coordinator Gidget Manning for the time being, Imes said.
County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger updated the court on the status of the lawsuit against opioid manufacturers that Calloway County had joined with other states.
“The state and a majority of the counties have sued opioid manufacturers and distributors,” Ernstberger said. “Basically, it’s for over-distribution and the fact that they were marketed as less addictive than, in fact, they are, and other general misdeeds. I think most people are aware that opioids have been a scourge in our community and nationwide, so that’s what the suit’s about. I think the attorneys representing the counties and also (Attorney General Daniel Cameron) have worked out a tentative settlement arrangement with the opioid manufacturers’ attorneys.
“But that is dependent on the counties that choose to join versus the counties that choose to maintain their own actions separately. So we are waiting to see what happens. It’s likely that Calloway County will be signing off on the tentative arrangement, but the pot of money of money will be dependent on how many counties do join. We won’t know how much money Calloway County might get until we know how many counties sign off on it.”
The next regularly scheduled monthly fiscal court meeting will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.