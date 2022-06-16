MURRAY – In a short meeting Wednesday, the Calloway County Fiscal Court approved the second reading of the 2022-23 budget, among other business.
The county’s 2022-23 budget totals $23,742,025.40. County Treasurer Tonya Robinson said next year’s budget includes $4,703,538.33 in the general fund (21.36%); $4,963,101.07 in the road fund (22.54%); $3,188,850 in the jail fund (14.48%); $8,000 in the LGEA (Local Government Economic Assistance) budget (0.04%); a jail grant of $1,450,623 (6.59%); a jail construction budget of $40,309 (0.18%); $1,752,800 for the 911 fund (7.96%); $50,000 for the county clerk’s storage fee (0.23%); and $5,860,069 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA funding (26.62%).
The court also approved the budget for the Calloway County Tourism Commission. Executive Director Jeremy Whitmore said the Tourism Board passed a budget showing a total income of $310,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with expenditures of $269,220, leaving a budgeted net balance of $40,780. After being on the job for about a year now, Whitmore also talked about some of the ways he had been marketing the county, including through social media and through ads in various publications like the state tourism department’s 2022 Kentucky Inspiration Visitors Guide.
“Through those ads, we do get leads from the Kentucky Department of Tourism, and through the first four months of the year, we’ve had over 540 individuals through that ad reach out to us looking for more information to visit Calloway County,” he said. “We then in turn mailed out a direct mail piece letting them know what we have to offer.”
Whitmore said he had participated in four regional boat shows to promote Kentucky Lake tourism, which included the one in Murray as well as ones in Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Little Rock, Arkansas. Whitmore said the commission has also held several “tourism gatherings,” in which he invites the businesses from which the county collects the transient tax that funds the commission. He said the last couple of meetings were held in December and April and were used to inform those “partners” what the commission is doing to support their efforts to draw tourists here, as well as to get feedback on how the commission can best support them.
Whitmore said the commission is also partnering with Murray State University to host a new event on July 2 called 15th & Main Live. He said it will include street vendors and live music from three different artists .
“I do want to acknowledge and I appreciate the City of Murray working with me on that to get those roads closed,” Whitmore said.
In other business:
• The court passed a resolution appointing John Kopperud as the chair of the Board of Assessment Appeals. He replaces Kenny Darnell, who cannot be reappointed after serving two terms. Earleen Woods was appointed to the board for a three-year term expiring June 15, 2025.
• The court passed a resolution appointing Lauren Hines to the County Ethics Board. She replaces Mark Manning.
• The court voted to contract with Saving Grace Consulting to oversee the county’s Human Resources needs.
• The court approved the 2021 tax settlement from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office
• The court approved the 2021 financial statement from the Calloway County Clerk’s Office.
• The court passed a resolution adopting the revised county administrative code.
• The court approved the bid invitation for the future purchase of a vehicle for the 911 Communications Center. The office will receive bids until 10 a.m. June 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.