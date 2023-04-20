MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) on Wednesday presented the Calloway County Fiscal Court with its annual list of recommended rural secondary road improvements, breaking down an approximately $1.9 million budget into individual projects.
Michael Oliver with KYTC said Calloway County’s tentative 2023-24 allocation for road improvements is $1,519,337, and with an undistributed balance of $402,864, there is $1,922,201 in total funds available. In addition to recommended resurfacing projects on Dunbar Road, Murray-Paris Road and East State Line Road, the list includes a budget of $542,080 to maintain 154.880 miles of road at a rate of $3,500 per mile. County judge-executive expenses were listed at $3,875, and $ 379,834.25 was listed as “flex” funds, which is 25% of the county’s total allotment. The total also includes $75,000 in asphalt patching funds.
The 8.434 miles of recommended asphalt resurfacing include the following:
• KY 444/Dunbar Road – $109,125 for 1.033 miles of resurfacing, from mile point (MP) 0.000 at KY 121 to MP 1.033 at the bridge end
• KY 1497/Murray-Paris Road – $433,252 for 4.111 miles of resurfacing, from MP 0.000 at the Tennessee state line to MP 4.111 at Dodd Road
• KY 893/East State Line Road – $378,350 for 3.290 miles of resurfacing, from MP 16.988 at Bakers Crossroad Drive
Rachel Stuckey with the Purchase Area Development District presented PADD’s hazard mitigation plan for Calloway County, and the court held a public hearing for this. The plan’s summary lists tornadoes, thunderstorms, wind, floods/flash floods and winter/ice storms as high risk hazards. Moderate risk hazards include earthquakes, excessive heat/drought and hail, while low risk hazards include wildfire and dam failure.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen praised PADD’s work on the plan.
“I'd like to mention (that) I've reviewed the plan that they’ve developed, and I’m in agreement with it; they did a very nice job on it,” Steen said. “It’s very similar to plans that we've seen in the past; it enhances the danger that we have from severe weather, and that's perhaps the (biggest change). It seems to be a well-done plan and I'm very pleased with their efforts.”
The court heard the first reading of an ordinance to repeal a state mutual aid agreement. District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister explained that the county’s code of ordinances included two emergency management ordinances that seem outdated. He said Steen had been working with the state on the updates.
“If I’m correct, from what Jeff has told us, the state no longer has a statewide mutual aid agreement, but the regional area has put together a mutual aid agreement, and … that's what he's going to recommend that we go to,” Rister said. “So the first reading will be repealing the old state mutual aid agreement, which will eventually be replaced with a regional mutual aid agreement.”
Steen said that if the court approves it, Calloway County would be joining an agreement between 12 counties.
“A mutual aid agreement is an agreement between emergency responders to lend assistance across judicial boundaries if it becomes necessary,” Steen said. “A perfect example would be the Old Fine Arts fire of ’94 (on Murray State University’s campus). Magistrate (and former Murray Fire Chief Ricky) Stewart, I know you were there, I was there and we had other agencies coming to help. We can ask and if they decide to come, they can come. If we're asked and we decide to go, we can go.”
Steen said the agreement would put the participating counties in a better position to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for work they have done assisting other communities. There might be situations in which a county is not able to send mutual aid, and Steen said the agreement does not compel them to do so or dictate how long must be spent providing those services.
“The agreement is such that if you go, you're not under any obligation for how long you stay,” Steen said. “It’s how long you feel your service is a benefit, and also how long you can be a benefit until you might be needed back home. Let's say we had a tornado that hit on the ground in the proximity of Calloway County. We don't have any resources to send to another county because all our resources are busy. We're not obligated to send any, nor are (other counties) obligated to send any. The mutual aid agreement is really a nice tool for ensuring an understanding between how resources are shared and how compensation is given to those who share their resources.”
• The court voted to approve the second reading of the flood damage prevention plan.
• The court authorized the County Board of Elections to purchase on-demand ballot printers. County Clerk Antonia Faulkner explained that Kentucky House Bill 1 had provided counties with funding to purchase needed election equipment, and this purchase after a previous purchase of e-poll books.
