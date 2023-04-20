MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) on Wednesday presented the Calloway County Fiscal Court with its annual list of recommended rural secondary road improvements, breaking down an approximately $1.9 million budget into individual projects.

Michael Oliver with KYTC said Calloway County’s tentative 2023-24 allocation for road improvements is $1,519,337, and with an undistributed balance of $402,864, there is $1,922,201 in total funds available. In addition to recommended resurfacing projects on Dunbar Road, Murray-Paris Road and East State Line Road, the list includes a budget of $542,080 to maintain 154.880 miles of road at a rate of $3,500 per mile. County judge-executive expenses were listed at $3,875, and $ 379,834.25 was listed as “flex” funds, which is 25% of the county’s total allotment. The total also includes $75,000 in asphalt patching funds.