MURRAY – A Murray dentist has been appointed to the Murray State University Board of Regents.
Gov. Steve Beshear’s office announced the appointment of Dr. Robert Fitch of Murray on Friday. Fitch is the owner of Fitch Dentistry and replaces former Hopkinsville Mayor Dan Kemp, whose term on the board expired last year. Fitch’s term will expire June 30, 2026.
According to Ledger & Times archives, Kemp resided over his last meeting as the chair of the MSU Board of Regents on April 24, 2020, but stepped down six weeks before the end of his term to allow Leon Owens of Paducah to take a seat on the board. Owens had been appointed in 2019 by Gov. Matt Bevin, and Kemp officially resigned on May 15 so that the board would be in compliance with state law in regard to the makeup of its political party registration.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Robbie Fitch to the Board of Regents,” said Murray President Dr. Bob Jackson in an emailed statement on Monday. “Dr. Fitch is an alum and is very supportive of the university in all areas and will be an excellent addition as we continue to move forward. His professional background will provide a unique perspective as we make decisions to advance Murray State University.”
Fitch said he was first contacted by the Governor’s Office last July about a possible appointment, so enough time had passed between then and now that he was surprised when he actually received the news. He said he was vacationing in South Carolina and visiting with his wife’s aunt and uncle at the time the governor called him. Not knowing who it was, Fitch said he didn’t answer because he didn’t want to be rude to his in-laws.
“He called me personally to say I had been selected,” Fitch said. “He left a brief voicemail: ‘Robbie, it’s Andy Beshear. Congratulations on being appointed to the Board of Regents. I know you’ll do well.’ Of all the times to ignore my phone!”
Fitch said he was born and reared in Murray and attended Murray State, later graduating from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry.
“I bleed blue and gold, and I’m hoping I can help students, faculty and the community,” he said. “I’m in an interesting position because I can’t even estimate how many patients I have on the faculty and the staff at Murray State, and I’m hoping I can help all of them at once. I’ve got some that are in pretty important places, so I’ve been asking which of the subcommittees I might be able to help most on and things like that. I’m excited about it.”
Fitch said one of his priorities as a member of the board is to do whatever he can to encourage enrollment growth. Although enrollment has seen slight increases the last couple of fall semesters, Fitch said he would love to see those numbers back to what they were 10-15 years ago.
“I’d like to see that number get back to where it should be, and obviously we need to remain safe with COVID, but I just want to see Murray State succeed,” Fitch said.
Fitch will be sworn in at his first meeting this Friday. Agenda items are expected to include tuition, housing and food prices, he said.
