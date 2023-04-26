US-NEWS-DISNEYLAND-FIRE-GET

People walk toward an entrance to Disneyland on Apr. 24, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Disney will lay off several thousand workers this week amid an overall push by the media giant to cut 7,000 total jobs in an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs. 

 Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — (TNS) Certain fire effects at Disney properties will be temporarily suspended after an animatronic dragon used in Disneyland's "Fantasmic" show burst into flames Saturday night, startling the audience and prompting evacuations.

Disney officials say similar fire effects will be temporarily suspended at company theme parks across the globe, including on a dragon float at the Festival of Fantasy Parade at Walt Disney World in Florida. The float will be used, but the fire effect will be temporarily suspended, Disney officials said.

