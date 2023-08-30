US-NEWS-WEA-IDALIA-MCT

Hurricane Idalia was already strengthening in the warm waters of the Gulf on Tuesday. 

 Courtesy of National Hurricane Center/TNS

(TNS) Hurricane Idalia on Tuesday churned toward a landfall somewhere along the Florida Gulf Coast, a fast-moving Category 1 system expected to rapidly strength as it travels along a runway of bathtub-warm water ahead in the Gulf of Mexico.

The latest National Hurricane Center forecast at 11 a.m. would takes Idalia into the Big Bend area in the early morning hours Wednesday as a dangerous Category 3 storm. Near its powerful core, sustained winds could hit 125 mph and storm surge could reach up to 15 feet, the latest uptick in predictions that have grown worse over the last few days.

