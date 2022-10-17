MURRAY – Floss and Gloss, a dental program offered by the Purchase District Health Department, has assisted 94 students at Murray Elementary and 93 Murray Middle School students.
Floss and Gloss helps students with oral health
- Special to the Ledger
-
-
