Flu cases on the decline in Kentucky, but still high

(KHN) Influenza cases in Kentucky declined in each of the last four weeks of 2022, but Gov. Andy Beshear said cases are still too high and it’s not too late to get a flu shot. Flu season runs through May.

“At least eight children have passed away from the flu already this season” in Kentucky, Beshear said at his regular Thursday news conference. “Flu vaccination is the best way to prevent serious disease. The main strain of flu that’s going around right now, the flu vaccine is very effective against it. . . . Go get that flu shot.”