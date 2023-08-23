(TNS) Just two weeks into the school year, Lee County Schools officials are calling classes off for the rest of the week due to sicknesses that include COVID and flu.
There will be no classes Tuesday or Wednesday “due to student and staff illness,” the district said in a post on social media. Students will learn from home through non-traditional instruction Thursday and Friday, the district said.
On August 18, 150 students were out sick, marking an 82% attendance rate, Lee County Superintendent Earl Ray Shuler said.
On Monday, 157 students were out sick, with 81% attendance.
“That’s a lot for a small district of 897 students,” Shuler said.
He said the illnesses included flu, strep, pneumonia and COVID.
District officials thanked families “for patience and understanding.”
The district also said there would be no extracurricular activities, including practices and games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.