Kentucky Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Daniel Cameron speaks at the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

 Ryan C. Hermens

(TNS) The rural Ohio River community of Lewis County is one of the most Republican counties in Kentucky. It hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president in the last 36 cycles, since Samuel J. Tilden in 1876.

It’s also home to one of the more prominent Republicans in American politics in Fourth Congressional District Congressman Thomas Massie, who says Republicans there are still missing one thing: a leader in Frankfort.

