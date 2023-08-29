MURRAY – The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital is getting ready for fundraising season, and first up is the annual golf tournament, scheduled for Sept. 15.
“Right now, we are in full throttle, getting ready for the golf tournament,” Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) Senior Philanthropy Officer Lisa Shoemaker told the Foundation Board of Trustees at its regular quarterly meeting during a recess of the MCCH Board of Trustees meeting last week.
Although the tournament is still weeks away, there are only a few spots left, mostly in the morning, Shoemaker reported. She also noted receiving a “tremendous response” from local businesses donating door prizes, which range in value from $10 to $500.
There is an HP laptop for the winner of the “ball drop,” which is a pay-to-play competition. The player with the longest drive will win a 58” Samsung TV. The winner of the “closest to the pin” contest will receive an iPad. The biggest prize, which goes to a player who gets a hole-in-one on hole #18, is a Caribbean cruise, sponsored by Independence Bank.
The annual linen sale is slated for Sept. 27 and 28. The Foundation partners with Dillard’s to offer linens at discounted rates, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Foundation. In years past, the sale has been set up in one of the private dining rooms (PDRs) in MCCH’s cafeteria. This year, however, the cafeteria is undergoing renovations, making it necessary to move the location of the sale.
“What we decided to do is we’re actually going to have it here in the North Tower lobby,” Shoemaker advised. “We felt that would be a really good spot for all the employees to be able to access it pretty easily. It will allow them to spread out a little bit more than they have been able to in the PDRs, and it will be more open to the public for anyone that wants to come in.”
Preparations are also underway for the Foundation’s biggest annual fundraiser, Men in Pink, during which contestants commit to wearing pink every day for the month of October and compete to see who can raise the most money. The exact date has not been set, but Shoemaker said the reveal party for this year’s participants will likely be Sept. 26 or 28.
Shoemaker reported that, as of last week, three men have committed to participating. There will also be a campus-only competition between fraternities at Murray State University. Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity has already agreed to participate and are planning to hold a golf tournament during homecoming weekend.
“Last year during one of the football games, we had all the Men in Pink come and they recognized them,” Shoemaker said. “This year, the only home game they have in October is homecoming. So, we are going to be doing our Men in Pink at homecoming, which is kind of exciting because it will be a big crowd. That is a really good turn of events.”
In other business, MCCH CFO John Bradford gave the quarterly finance report. The Foundation’s net income for the quarter was $110,000, bringing year-to-date (YTD) net income to $227,000. The capital campaign brought in $96,000 in revenue, $208,000 YTD. Investment income remained positive through the quarter, adding nearly $25,000 to bring YTD earnings to just below $36,000.
Bradford also reported the balance owed for the construction of the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House is now under $100,000.
“There was about $43,730 that was transferred to reduce Hospice House debt during the quarter; for the year, that’s been around $71,000. So, very positive results for the Foundation for both the quarter and YTD,” Bradford said. “You’ll see the reductions over the last four quarters in the Hospice House construction fund. It started at $4,424,315 at the beginning; we’re now down to $78,595.”
Bradford noted the Foundation currently has a treasury bill worth roughly $1 million set to mature Dec. 1. Between the treasury bill and approximately $471,000 in the bank, the Foundation currently holds around $1.5 million in cash and investment.
Following Bradford’s report, Trustee Dan Renick asked if there is a reason why the Foundation does not just pay off the remaining balance. Shoemaker explained that is because the amounts paid to the hospital are based on funds designated for the Hospice House, adding “anything that comes into Hospice is then paid on the debt.”
The next quarterly meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 22, during the MCCH Board of Trustees meeting.
