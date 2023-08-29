MURRAY – The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital is getting ready for fundraising season, and first up is the annual golf tournament, scheduled for Sept. 15.

“Right now, we are in full throttle, getting ready for the golf tournament,” Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) Senior Philanthropy Officer Lisa Shoemaker told the Foundation Board of Trustees at its regular quarterly meeting during a recess of the MCCH Board of Trustees meeting last week.