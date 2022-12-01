Former Gov. John Y. Brown lauded at memorial service

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during the memorial service for the late John Y. Brown on Wednesday.

 KET screenshot via Kentucky Today

FRANKFORT – (KT) Former Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr., who died last week, was remembered by friends, family and others during a private memorial service in the State Capitol Rotunda Wednesday afternoon.

While the event was private, it was broadcast statewide on KET, giving all Kentuckians a chance to watch, and hear from family and friends of the former governor.